Five people have died, and 16 others have been injured after a wall partially collapsed on them in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape

It took rescue workers over six hours to look for the victims; the injured were rushed to the All Saints Hospital

The local mayor, Siyabulela Zangqasent, his condolences to the families of the lost loved ones and described the circumstances as very tragic

A wall collapsed in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, killing 5 people and injuring at least 16 others. Images: Eastern Cape Health Department

EASTERN CAPE - The community in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, is mourning after a wall collapsed, killing five people and injuring at least 16 people.

Fatal Ngcobo accident

According to News24, The death toll rose to five after a retail shop wall collapsed in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, on Friday afternoon.

Four people died on the scene, and a fifth person died in hospital. It's reported that the search and rescue operation to find survivors took six hours.

According to TimesLIVE, the Engcobo Local Municipality mayor, Siyabulela Zangqasent, said the Ngcobo building housed a hair salon and other businesses. He also confirmed the building was old and not well-maintained.

He said:

“We are shocked by the incident. We have to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. The municipality would have to launch an investigation into what caused the building to collapse."

It is alleged that hawkers, who were nearby when the incident happened, are among the victims.

Mzansi sends love

The news of the untimely deaths quickly spread, with many sending their well wishes to the victims of the family.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Thuputlela Dobel Wallace commented:

"This is happening in coastal areas due to tectonic plates shifting. They warn these areas will be badly affected."

@Lefu Mega Tshabalala shared:

"The same thing leads to another. This is so tragic, and this country needs a serious prayer."

@Thobekile Ka MaMdabe Mvuyana expressed:

"We are under attack."

@Busisiwe Matsepiso Dlungane-Leluma shared:

"George Western Cape, now Eastern Cape."

@Magalhães Joaquim De Almeida said:

"My condolences to the family."

@Erliana Putri said:

"Prayers for his family and friends."

