The relatives of the miners whose remains are still trapped underground in Lily Mine in Mpumalanga have spoken out against the government

Their relatives died after part of the mine collapsed eight years ago, killing three miners

The government has issued Vantage Goldfields, which owns the mine, to resume operations, much to the families' dismay

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

Relatives of the deceased mineworkers are still fighting for their remains. Images: Bucky_za and Rich Legg. Images are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

BARBERTON, MPUMALANGA – It's been eight years since the Lily Mine accident that killed three people. Their remains are trapped underground, but Vantage Goldfields has received the green light to resume operations.

Deceased mineworkers' families are furious

According to SABC News, part of the mine collapsed and the accident killed three employees. Their remains are still trapped, and the family members have been struggling to retrieve their loved ones' remains.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has allegedly announced that Vantage Goldfields owns the mine and is giving mining rights to resume operations.

A spokesperson for the family, Harry Mazibuko, said the family is battling with the government and the mine to retrieve their relative's remains without success.

"We have got more questions. We are not blaming government processes as law-abiding citizens, but we are very concerned with what the minister is proposing."

Mzansi is hopeful

Netizens on Facebook believed that allowing operations to resume will help with finding the remains.

Bongani Mgubela said:

"I think allowing operations to resume at the mine could lead to the discovery of their bodies. That's just my opinion."

Doctor Doctor said:

"I know it's painful, but allowing operations to resume might help find their remains while working."

Nkululeko Luhlanga said:

"The whole community of Losmhiyo doesn't work. People are struggling. Hence, they have a mine that can end this. Once one starts operating, one day they might come across those bodies than to stop the mine from operating and letting the whole community suffer."

11 Dead, 42 injured, countless trapped in Impala Mine

In a similar incident, Briefly News reported that 11 people died and 42 were injured in November last year after a horrific accident at the Impala Platinum Mine.

One of the mine's conveyor belts snapped and it killed 42 people. 100 miners were trapped underground after the accident took place.

South Africans blamed the mine for not maintaining the machinery properly and efficiently.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News