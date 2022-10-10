The residents of a mining community in Limpopo want the government to legalise zama zamas

The calls come as authorities are clamping down on illegal mining in the mineral-rich area

Mining Affected Communities United in Action claimed that awarding zama zamas mining licenses would be a step toward eradicating poverty in the area

BURGERSFORT - The residents of the mineral-rich Burgersfort area are calling for the government to grant zama zamas the right to mine.

The calls come as authorities have been clamping down on illegal mining activities in the area. Over the last week, the Hawks confiscated over R600 000 worth of chrome ore at Tjibeng Village in Mecklenburg.

An operation at the Modikwa Mine in Burgersfort on Friday, 7 October, resulted in the seizure of chrome stockpiles and an excavator to the value of R2 million, New24 reported.

Over the last couple of years, illegal chrome mining has boomed in the area as locals compete with big mining companies for a share of the rich mineral deposits. For many households, illegal mining has become the primary source of income, with a single wheelbarrow of chrome going for R100, SABC News reports.

The scramble for the mineral wealth in the area has spurred organisations such as Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA) to call on the government to grant the locals mining licences. In that way, communities can also benefit from the mineral wealth in the area as big mining companies benefit.

Tokolo Mahlokoane of MACUA said communities affected by mining don't regard local zama zamas as illegal miners but instead view them as artisan miners. The organisation has called for the government to legalise artisanal miners to eradicate poverty in the area.

However, the Hawks said authorities would continue clamping down on illegal mining in the area. At the same time, Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Mining and Mineral Resources visited the area in September and acknowledged that they might look into fast-tracking the mining license issue.

South Africans react to the calls for the legalisation of zama zamas

While some South Africans agree that zama zamas should be given licenses, others claim that legalising illegal mining would be equivalent to rewarding criminals.

Here are some comments:

Hussein Hussein commented:

"They will contribute to area development. Just the way President Zuma said: more people, more business."

Mc-Eazy Masondo suggested:

"Only South African "true" citizens should be awarded those licenses."

Bushy Kekana said:

"Yes, the government needs to assist the locals with the mining permits or at least minimize the requirements for the mining permits."

King Jedza added:

"They should meet the requirements first eg proper safety, insurance, the right equipment"

Brilliant Madire pointed out:

"The area is rich in minerals but underdeveloped "

Mninawe K Xhaso claimed:

"Resident are calling on government to reward criminals and the next day "they're are tired of crime" South Africa is a long horror movie "

Zama zama arrests: Operation Gillette targets higherups in illegal mining industry following bust

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that the Hawks have set their sights on higher-ups in the illegal mining industry and plan to dismantle operations throughout the country.

Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said that the seven suspected “kingpins” arrested on Tuesday, 4 October, allegedly bought gold-bearing materials from Zama zamas, processed them and sold them to the next level in the hierarchy.

