The Hawks plan to take down higher-ups in the illegal mining industry following the recent bust

On Tuesday, 4 October, seven suspected zama zama kingpins were arrested during the Hawks’ Gillette project

West Rand District Police Commissioner Major General Fred Kekana said others will be dealt with

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have set their sights on higher-ups in the illegal mining industry and plan to dismantle operations throughout the country.

Police plan to take Zama zama higher-ups in the industry. Image: Morapedi Mashashe

Source: Getty Images

Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said that the seven suspected “kingpins” arrested on Tuesday, 4 October, allegedly bought gold-bearing materials from Zama zamas, processed them and sold them to the next level in the hierarchy.

She said the arrests form part of the Hawks’ Gillette project that has been ongoing since 2018, according to TimesLIVE.

The seven are due to appear in the Carletonville magistrate’s court on charges of money laundering, dealing in illegal precious metals and fraud. They are aged between 35 and 60.

West Rand District Police Commissioner Major General Fred Kekana commented on the arrest and told eNCA:

“This is a very serious offence and we leave no stone unturned and this is the beginning. We are still coming for those that are still out there. Either you hand yourself in or take note we will be knocking on your door.”

Citizens react to arrest:

Ebrahim Cajee said:

“Let’s pray the courts don’t undo all their hard work.”

Arif A commented:

“How much will their bail be? Don’t expect them to be behind bars for long with our legal system.”

Trevor Cornelius posted:

“Crime is so rife in this country! It will just get worse and worse!”

