Police Minister Police Bheki and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola will visit Mpumalanga

The pair will head to the crime scene where a German tourist was killed near White River on Monday, 3 October

The South African and German governments and the embassy are working together to ensure justice is served

MPUMALANGA - Minister of Police Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola are expected to visit the crime scene where a German tourist was shot and killed near White River on Monday, 3 October. Investigations around the killing are ongoing, and Mbombela police are searching for three suspects.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the crime scene where a German tourist was killed. Image: Foto24 & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Since the murder, the Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism has offered a R50 000 reward for information that can lead to the prosecution of the perpetrators. The tourist was shot and killed while travelling to the Kruger National Park.

German Ambassador to South Africa Andreas Peschke told eNCA that the embassy is in close contact with local authorities regarding the murder. During an interview, he said:

“People have been aware of security risks wherever you go but also if you go to South Africa there are certain places you need to be very careful. I think there are certain security risks you need to be aware of.”

Peschke said the South African and German governments and the embassy are working to bring the perpetrators to justice. Meanwhile, the SA National Parks (SANParks) confirmed to TimesLIVE that the Kruger National Park’s Numbi Gate is a crime hotspot.

SANParks said the incident was a massive setback for the tourism sector and the country. However, Kruger National Park spokesperson Ike Phaahla said he is confident that law enforcement agencies will apprehend the “heinous criminals” and bring them to book.

Mzansi reacts to Bheki Cele’s visit

Many social media users were quick to point out that the minister visits crime scenes without solutions:

@lebzicangal said:

“Damn this guy has been visiting many crime scenes lately but has no plan of action whatsoever.”

@MLANDO60870174 commented:

“What is Bheki Cele going to do at the crime scene, when does this minister have time for his administrative duties, he is always flying all over the show.”

@Ntsika_ka_Zwide wrote:

“This one is wasting money by going up and down this country with no solution to every problem that he’s attending.”

