The death of a German tourist has led the police on a manhunt for three men in Mpumalanga

The tourist was travelling with fellow tourists when armed men driving a VW Caddy stopped them

The horrific incident has left South Africans and the international community saddened

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

WHITE RIVER - Masoyi police have launched a manhunt following the death of a German tourist on Monday afternoon, 3 October. The deceased man was part of a group of tourists who were headed to Mdluli Safari lodge in White River, near the Kruger National Park.

A German man was killed during an attempted hijacking while visiting South Africa. Image: SAPS

Source: UGC

Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the tourists were travelling in a Hyundai H1 on Numbi Road when three armed men driving a VW Caddy accosted them.

According to News24, the armed men tried to force the occupants of the Hyundai to open the doors; however, the driver decided to lock all the doors instead. The driver was then shot in his upper body through a window.

Mohlala explained that the suspects sped off after shooting the driver without taking anything from the passengers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to SABCNews, the driver drove a short distance from where the shooting occurred before succumbing to his injuries. However, the vehicle ended up slamming into a wall of a school.

Police are calling on the public to come forward with any information that will lead to the arrest of the three assailants.

South Africans saddened by the death of a German tourist

@nolwee said:

"A vacation has just turned into a nightmare for them. "

@MutsongaMavuta1 said:

"The problem with Numbi gate didn't start during Covid-19, it started in the late 90s, I know because I come from that area, don't try to be smart about something you don't know or have no knowledge of. My own cousin was killed in 2000 whilst transporting tourists in Numbi."

@MofgReal said:

"My wife wants us to visit Kruger National Park, but after this horrendous crime, I ain't coming."

@stiboz said:

"That Masoyi area is very dangerous, you don’t drive at night no matter who you are."

@mandlabafo said:

"Crime will only stop if there is fair distribution of resources and communities benefit from Kruger National park which is on their doorstep. If communities are envolved and benefit they will provide security to visitors."

@nolwee said:

"The Mpumalanga government really needs to do something to strengthen the safety of tourists within the province. There are just too many tourist robberies and hijackings."

Mairi Yates said:

"Everyone knows to avoid Numbi gate, why isn't there a police presence there, why are these thugs allowed to get away with crime. This is killing Tourism in SA. Unacceptable! And so, so sad!"

International security company slammed for "misleading" warning after Ukrainian women kidnapping in Cape Town

Briefly News previously reported that an international security firm has incited the ire of Cape Town Tourism after it issued a warning about travelling to low-income areas in the city.

The CEO of Cape Town Tourism, Enver Duminy, condemned the travel warning as misleading and incorrectly implying that the kidnapping of a Ukrainian woman was linked to tourism. The CEO maintains that the warning may have a negative impact on tourists who will be hesitant to visit Cape Town.

The warning came after a Ukrainian woman was kidnapped outside her husband's factory in Blackheath on Thurday, 29 September.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News