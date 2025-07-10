A Tsakane woman was raped and murdered after a funeral leading to one suspect being arrested

Justice is sought after the brutal killing of Nobabili Nyauza in Tsakane in the Gauteng province

The community is in shock after the Tsakane woman was found murdered near bridge between Extensions 8 and 11

Tsakane, Gauteng – The community of Tsakane is in mourning and outrage after the brutal rape and murder of Nobabili Nyauza (49), whose lifeless body was found near a pedestrian bridge between Extensions 8 and 11 in the early hours of Sunday morning, 6 July.

The community of Tsakane is in mourning and outrage after the brutal rape and murder of Nobabili Nyauza. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Final hours before the tragedy

Nyauza, the 14th of 15 siblings, had spent the day attending her aunt’s funeral with close friends and family. After the funeral, she was seen dancing and socialising at a local pub in Extension 8 around 5 PM.

“I was with her the whole day, attending her aunt’s funeral,” said her close friend Pertunia Noko, who was devastated by the news.

“What a humble soul she was,” added another friend, Dudu Yika.

Nyauza reportedly told relatives she would sleep at her grandmother’s home where the funeral was held. But concern grew later in the evening when she went missing.

Chilling discovery near the bridge

Around 10 PM, nearby residents reported hearing screams from the direction of the pedestrian bridge. Moments later, an unknown man was allegedly seen dumping a body in the area. A whistle was blown to alert the community, leading residents to investigate.

There, they made the horrifying discovery: Nyauza's body, her face brutally smashed with bricks, and disturbing signs of sexual assault. Her wig, doek, shoes, stockings, and handbag were found scattered nearby.

Key evidence and police action

Among the items recovered at the scene were a set of keys and a clinic card believed to belong to the suspect. SAPS officers arrived shortly after midnight and confirmed her death at the scene. Her older brother was called to identify the body around 1 AM.

A postmortem is being conducted to confirm the cause of death. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been identified and apprehended. A case of rape and murder has been officially opened, and investigations are ongoing.

SAPS officers arrived shortly after midnight and confirmed her death at the scene. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Family grief and community shock

Nobabili’s family described her as a loving mother and joyful soul who cherished her children and often sang at family events.

“The pain of losing her in such a cruel manner is unbearable. We just want justice. We hope the law will take its course,” the family said in a statement.

The Tsakane community is demanding swift justice and heightened safety measures following the violent crime that has left many in fear and disbelief.

Other rape stories around the country

Earlier this month, Briefly News published that there is a dangerous syndicate which is operating in Limpopo, which targets vulnerable woman by kidnapping, robbing, raping and killing them.

The South African Police Service officer who allegedly raped a trainee at an academy in Tshwane was granted bail.

The South African Police Service arrested a man in Welkom, Free State after he reportedly raped his children.

Source: Briefly News