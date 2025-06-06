Dangerous Syndicate Operating in Limpopo Targeting Vulnerable Women

In an interview with Briefly News, Limpopo police said a dangerous syndicate is alleged to be behind the kidnapping of women in the province

The syndicate is known to be behind a string of killings and kidnappings in other provinces such as Gauteng, Free State and Mpumalanga, and it is believed to target vulnerable women and children

The alleged syndicate recently kidnapped and robbed a vulnerable woman in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo

Limpopo Deputy Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, General Samuel Manala, told Briefly News a dangerous syndicate which specialises in attacking, robbing and kidnapping vulnerable women has been detected in the province, and it is believed to be behind the latest string of crimes in the province.

A dangerous syndicate which specialises in attacking, robbing and kidnapping vulnerable women has been detected in the province.

“This syndicate specialises in luring unsuspecting, vulnerable women through online platforms, offering them fake online dates.

“When the criminals meet these women and children, they then abduct them and drive with them to nearby bushes where they rob the victims of their valuables,” said Manala.

Woman identifies kidnapper on television

The alleged syndicate is behind a string of crimes in Gauteng, Free State and Mpumalanga. In Limpopo, they recently attacked a woman in Lebowakgomo, whom they lured online. They are also said to be the masterminds behind the cruel kidnapping and murder of Olorato Mongale.

“The latest victim is a woman from Lebowakgomo. A member of the syndicate met the woman online under the pretext of being in love with her.

“The syndicate told the woman they needed a place to stay, and the victim offered to take them to one of the guest houses in the area.

“But on their way, they took another route and drove to the veld where they robbed her of her belongings,” Manala told Briefly News.

Manala said that fortunately, the Lebowakgomo victim was not murdered, and she was able to spot one of her attackers on a national television station when he was shown as one of the suspects in the murder and kidnapping of Mongale.

Warning to women

Manala has urged women to be extra vigilant about whom they talk to on social media platforms, and they must refrain from meeting up with strangers.

Is the syndicate behind disappearance of mother and daughter?

Earlier this week, Briefly News reported on how a 34-year-old mother, Rendani Tshigwili and her two-year-old daughter have been missing since 19 May.

The alleged syndicate is behind a string of crimes in Gauteng, Free State and Mpumalanga.

Speaking to Briefly News, Rendani’s mother, Gladys Tshigwili, said that since she learnt from the police that there is a dangerous syndicate targeting vulnerable women in Limpopo, she suspects that they might be behind her daughter's and granddaughter's sudden disappearance.

“On Thursday, one of the police officials handling my daughter's case told me that there is a syndicate operating in the province.

“I am worried that if they are the ones who took my daughter and granddaughter, we might never be able to see them again,” said Tshigwili.

Tshigwili has since pleaded with the kidnappers to return her loved ones or lead her to their remains, if they are no longer alive.

Another victim who remains missing in Limpopo is 11-year-old Fiona Matodzi, who has been missing since 08 August 2022.

Manala said that the police will do everything within their power to ensure they combat and bring all the suspects to book.

While announcing the 2024/2025 fourth quarter crime statistics, Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu said that women remain disproportionately affected by rape, assault GBH and murder.

