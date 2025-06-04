A victim of the same syndicate that targeted Olorato Mongale believes she's identified another one of the suspects

The woman alleges that a man interviewed on SABC News was one of the men who kidnapped and robbed her in 2024

The victim detailed how the man targeted her because he said she was a slay queen who flaunted her lifestyle online

Another victim who was targeted by the same syndicate who are responsible for the murder of Olorato Mongale has come forward. Image: petekarici/ @Sthamber

GAUTENG - The tragic death of Olorato Mongale has shone a light on a dangerous syndicate targeting young women.

Following the funeral of the 30-year-old, more victims have come forward, including one who believes she has identified another member of the gang.

While the main suspect, Philangenkosi Makhanya, was shot dead by police, and law enforcement is still searching for Bongani Mthimkhulu, one victim believes she's identified a third member through his voice.

Victim recognises suspect's voice in interview

Following the death of Makhanya, SABC News interviewed a man who rented out the apartment where the suspect was shot dead.

While he did not want to be identified, he did state that he convinced Makhanya to hand himself over to the police the following morning before he was killed.

Even though he didn't give his name or show his face, one woman has come forward to say she recognises his voice as the man who kidnapped and robbed her.

In an exclusive interview with SABC News, she alleged that the man kidnapped her in December 2024, when they went out on a date, saying she'd never forget his voice.

“And when I heard this guy’s voice, who was being interviewed, I said there is no way, ‘it’s a voice I have heard. This voice lives in my mind rent-free. That guy’s face and voice are something I will never forget," she said.

Victim details how the man tortured her

The victim also recounted how the man threatened her with a knife and a taser gun during the ordeal, as she was forced to hand over her cellphone and reveal her banking details and PIN before her money was stolen. She added that the man told her she was being taught a lesson.

“He said that we are slay queens on social media, and we go around asking men for money. And that’s how we can maintain our lifestyles," the victim noted.

When she tried to tell him that she wasn't like that and had a 9-to-5 job, he replied that she had posted her lifestyle online in her photos.

The suspects in the Olorato Mongale murder case, Bongani Mthimkhulu (left), who remains at large, and Philangenkosi Makhanya, who was shot dead by police. Image: @AthlendaM

What you need to know about the case

Police seized the VW Polo allegedly used in Olorato Mongale's murder at a panel beater workshop.

The South African Police Service confirmed they were investigating a criminal syndicate that targeted women at malls.

One of the men wanted for the murder of Mongale was shot dead after a shootout with police.

A candlelight memorial was held in the vicinity where Mongale's body was dumped, as mourners and locals gathered.

Fezile Ngubane spoke out after he was wrongfully accused in connection with the murder of Olorato Mongale.

South Africans call for the arrest of apartment owner

Social media users have now called for the arrest of the man, who they believe could be the real mastermind in the case.

Benele Dlamini stated:

“Apartment guy is the ringleader. Police must move swiftly on him.”

Masgee Masgee added:

“The guy whom the deceased called to rent his car might be part of these guys. He is probably the leader.”

Xolanimazizi Oxine C Sjadu said:

“The cops must quickly arrest that Amanzimtoti guy. He might be the ring leader of this heinous crime.”

Charity Ngwenya added:

“Cops must arrest that guy. The way he was narrating the story mmm.

Prudence Mabena noted:

“His voice was so calm, you wouldn't believe that he was part of this syndicate.”

Nokuphila Masibi stated:

“Not surprisingly, it’s the apartment guy. He was painting the murdered suspect like a good person who murdered Olerato by mistake. Yet, he had a pile of trophy IDs with him.”

Woman shares kidnapping story after Olorato's death

Briefly News reported that the murder of Mongale has shed further spotlight on gender-based violence in the country.

A young South African woman from Pretoria went viral as she shared her own traumatic experience from 2017.

The woman's story resonated with many, as she recounted how a case was opened, but nothing was ever done.

