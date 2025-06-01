Fezile Ngubane Speaks Out After He Was Released for Olorato Mongale’s Murder
- Fezile Ngubane, who was released after the South African Police Service arrested him in connection with the murder of Olorato Mongale, denied any wrongdoing
- His parents handed him over to the police after they wanted to question him about Mongale's murder
- He said that he has never been out of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, and has pleaded for help in dealing with his drug abuse
DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Fezile Ngubane, the man who was arrested in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on 28 May 2025 in connection with the death of Olorato Mongale and was later released, has pleaded with the public to help him with his drug use.
Former Olorato Mongale suspect speaks out
eNCA posted a video of an interview with Ngubane. Ngubane was released from police custody on 31 May 2025. The South African Police Service revealed that Philangenkosi Makhanya, one of the suspects who was shot and killed during a shootout with the police, stole his ID and used it to commit various crimes.
I'm not a criminal: Ngubane
Ngubane said that he has never been involved in criminal activities. He said he hates crime and does not entertain crime. He admitted that his addiction to drugs has exposed him to a different path than what he had intended. Ngbubanme said that his experience in custody was eye-opening.
"As I was in the holding cells and I was terrified for my life, I saw this as an opportunity to turn my life around. Most of my life, I hurt my parents and myself," he said.
Ngubane said he has never laid a hand on a woman and has a child who passed matric in 2024. He said he would graciously accept help from anyone willing to assist him in overcoming his drug addiction.
View the X video here:
What you need to know about the Olorato case
- Ngubane was released from police custody on 31 May after he was arrested three days prior in connection with the murder of Olorato Mongale
- The police shot and killed Makhanya in Amanzimtoti during a shootout, and arrested his parents
- Olorato's cousin said the family was unhappy that the police gunned Makhanya down instead of arresting him
- The police located a car that contained blood traces linked to Olorato's murder
- The police also arrested more suspects after they gunned Makhanya down during a shootout
- Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to the news that the police shot and murdered Makhanya
Basetsana Mongale delivers moving tribute
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Basetsana Mongale, Olorato's mother, shared a moving tribute to her daughter. She spoke at her funeral in Bloemfontein, Free State.
Mongale said that her daughter was prudent and fought to the bitter end. She noted that she saw that her nails were removed, which indicated that she struggled before they killed her.
