Fezile Ngubane Speaks Out After He Was Released for Olorato Mongale’s Murder
South Africa

by  Tebogo Mokwena
3 min read
  • Fezile Ngubane, who was released after the South African Police Service arrested him in connection with the murder of Olorato Mongale, denied any wrongdoing
  • His parents handed him over to the police after they wanted to question him about Mongale's murder
  • He said that he has never been out of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, and has pleaded for help in dealing with his drug abuse

Fezile Ngubane, who was arrested in connection with Olorato Mongale's murder, has spoken out
DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Fezile Ngubane, the man who was arrested in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on 28 May 2025 in connection with the death of Olorato Mongale and was later released, has pleaded with the public to help him with his drug use.

Former Olorato Mongale suspect speaks out

eNCA posted a video of an interview with Ngubane. Ngubane was released from police custody on 31 May 2025. The South African Police Service revealed that Philangenkosi Makhanya, one of the suspects who was shot and killed during a shootout with the police, stole his ID and used it to commit various crimes.

I'm not a criminal: Ngubane

Ngubane said that he has never been involved in criminal activities. He said he hates crime and does not entertain crime. He admitted that his addiction to drugs has exposed him to a different path than what he had intended. Ngbubanme said that his experience in custody was eye-opening.

"As I was in the holding cells and I was terrified for my life, I saw this as an opportunity to turn my life around. Most of my life, I hurt my parents and myself," he said.

Ngubane said he has never laid a hand on a woman and has a child who passed matric in 2024. He said he would graciously accept help from anyone willing to assist him in overcoming his drug addiction.
What you need to know about the Olorato case

Basetsana Mongale delivers moving tribute

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Basetsana Mongale, Olorato's mother, shared a moving tribute to her daughter. She spoke at her funeral in Bloemfontein, Free State.

Mongale said that her daughter was prudent and fought to the bitter end. She noted that she saw that her nails were removed, which indicated that she struggled before they killed her.

