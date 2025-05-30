One of the main suspects linked to the murder of Olorato Mongale has been shot and killed by police

It is alleged that the suspect was hiding at a residential complex in Amanzimtoti, and he opened fire on the police

Olorato Mongale was brutally murdered and dumped after she went on a date on Sunday, 25 May 2025

The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that the main suspect linked to the murder of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale has been shot and killed.

What happened to the suspect?

SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal said its officers found the suspect hiding in a flat in Amanzimtoti, Durban. Police said that upon their arrival at the flat in the early hours of Friday, 30 May 2025, the suspect allegedly opened fire on the police officers.

Police fired back, and the suspect was fatally wounded. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said police are still searching for two more suspects. She also confirmed that the mother and father of the dead suspect were arrested on Thursday, 29 May 2025, for helping him evade arrest. The white VW Polo used in the murder allegedly belongs to the father of the suspect.

What happened to Olorato Mongale?

30-year-old Mongale was discovered dead on Sunday, 25 May 2025, in Lombardy West, Johannesburg. It is alleged that the victim went on a date with a man she recently met at a mall in Bloemfontein.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the incident.

@lwangoku99066 said:

"Lets make Mkhwanazi a dictator for 6 months and let him solve the crime problem we have."

@gndzongana said:

"This is real justice. Thank you General Mkhwanazi and your team."

@mminakgomotrevo said:

"This is what we call justice Not sending one to prison and still enjoying deceased parents tax money and call it justice."

@Tsietsi_Mohale said:

"I did say we don't need those people in prison. The rest must follow."

@SAPresidentZA said:

"The mom and dad of these criminals must get 3 months to 1 year jail sentence for defeating the ends of justice."

@pentacles2024 said:

"I have a different theory about this whole conspiracy but let me tool no one will listen anyway!! Im disappoint in Gen Mkhwanazi family needed answers, the country wanted answers. It would’ve assisted if the suspect was brought in alive."

@dontcallmeKhadi said:

"Haibo guys it’s highly likely that this is the man that killed that poor girl and his parents know that he uses their car to commit crimes."

@WorldFactbook72 said:

"While the foreigners are being accused everyday, the real criminals are being deleted daily in their numbers. I'm so happy this real criminal has been removed. More to go."

