Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka shared his thoughts on the murder of Olorato Mongale once again

Sol Phenduka reacted to the photos of two of the three suspects, Fezile Ngubane and Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya

Netizens weighed in on Phenduka's opinion, debating attraction, deception, and the seriousness of the case

Sol Phenduka reacted to one of the Olorato Mongale murder suspects' looks. Image: gndzongana/X, AthlendaM/X, solphenduka/Instagram

Source: UGC

Multi-talented media personality, Sol Phenduka, often weighs in on topical issues in Mzansi. The Podcast and Chill co-host, who recently weighed in on the tragic murder of 30-year-old Wits University student, Olorato Mongale, has once again shared his thoughts on one of the suspects.

The murder of Olorato Mongale hogged headlines on social media. Mongale was last seen on Monday, 26 May 2025, at her residential complex in Athol, Johannesburg. A few hours later, she was murdered and her body was dumped in another area, approximately a 12-minute drive away from her home. Her friends said Olorato was invited for a date by a man identified as John, whom she had met in Johannesburg.

Sol Phenduka reacts to Olorato Mongale murder suspect’s looks

On Thursday, 29 May, the South African Police Service (SAPS) launched a manhunt for the suspects Bongani Mthimukhulu, Fezile Ngubane and Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya in connection with the murder.

On Wednesday, 28 May, Journalist Sihle Mavuso shared pictures of Fezile Ngubane and Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya on X.

Taking to his X account on Thursday, 29 May, Sol Phenduka responded to Mavuso’s post. Phenduka weighed in on the appearance of one of the suspects and suggested that Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya was John because there was no way that Oratile would’ve fallen for Fezile Ngubane. The post was captioned:

“I’m assuming John is Makhanya because the other one. Hayi is not make sure.”

Netizens weigh in on Sol Phenduka's reaction

In the comments, several netizens agreed with Sol Phenduka while others argued that attraction was subjective. Some suggested that Olorato might’ve been deceived using technology.

Here’s what netizens are saying:

@Lwae88 argued:

“We have very brave sisters, ndoda. You would be amazed.”

@MphoTaedi suggested:

“AI video calls wouldn't have worked on this other one.”

@TeeMhayise15 claimed:

“You don’t know girls; when they see money, your face doesn't matter.”

@Van_De_Deputy advised:

“Leave the job to the police officers, they're not crazy for mentioning the names ki bona matsulu.”

@GeeSEFOTO highlighted:

“To assume women are into looks when dating is diabolic.”

Sol Phenduka shared his thoughts on Olorato Mongale's murder suspect’s look. Image: ElnaMkhize_/X, solphenduka/Instagram

Source: UGC

Sol Phenduka defends his car after MacG is spotted driving Benz

Meanwhile, Sol Phenduka shared the type of car he drives after fellow Podcast and Chill host MacG was spotted driving a Mercedes-Benz.

Listeners of the podcast were curious about Sol Phenduka's car and asked for pictures after spotting MacG's R2.5 million car.

Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka reacted to social media rumours that he drives a Kia.

According to the Chillers, Phenduka reportedly drives a Kia Sportage GT Line, which costs around R730,000.

Source: Briefly News