South African podcaster and radio host Sol Phenduka weighed in on the murder of Olorato Mongale

The star was deeply devastated by the murder of the 30-year-old Wits student, who was killed by a man she went on a date with

Sol Phenduka questioned why killing has become easy for many people in South Africa

Sol Phenduka reacted to the murder of Olorato Mongale. Image: @solphenduka, @yfm

Source: UGC

Bathong! What has become of South Africa? Many females are being killed each and every day, and the numbers are increasing, which leaves many netizens in fear for their own lives.

Recently, the tragic murder of 30-year-old Wits student, Olorato Mongale, hogged many headlines on social media. Mongale was last seen on Monday, 26 May 2025, at her residential complex in Athol, Johannesburg. A few hours later, she was murdered and her body was dumped in another area, approximately a 12-minute drive away from her home.

Podcast and Chill co-host, Sol Phenduka, weighed in on the murder as he was also devastated when he learned about what happened to Olorato. Phenduka also questioned how killing had become so easy for people.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Has killing become so easy for people? First date, you kill someone?"

Netizens react to Sol Phenduka's words

Shortly after, Sol Phenduka weighed in on this shocking murder of a female, and many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@fntse wrote:

"Going out with strangers you meet online has never been safe. Ever!"

@ZorchLife commented:

"How long did she know this chap for her to trust him? Sometimes it could be your time or just your date bru."

@Moshe_Meso responded:

"Death Penalty should really be considered again."

@Soweto_God replied:

"Women must meet a stranger in a public space for a date, part ways from there and avoid any pick-ups or lifts offered. At the same time, there really isn’t a way of avoiding a serial killer. Keep an AirTag on you, ladies, and share your location with friends and family."

@Chad_mlimo said:

"This was not a date. The intention was always to kill. Showing up with a Polo that has a Hilux number plate. This guy had no other intention."

@Babeswitdaheat stated:

"Premeditated. We could be dealing with a serial predator. Be safe, ladies. Don't allow yourself to be picked up by a stranger, meet at a very public place and never be alone with them, especially on a first date. Tragic what happened to such a young soul."

Sol Phenduka was devastated by the murder of Olorato Mongale. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Police searching for VW driver

The police have now launched a search for the man driving the VW Polo, who is only known as John. The vehicle he was driving was fitted with a cloned number plate that was registered to a Toyota Hilux.

Mathe added that police believed the man had an accomplice, who assisted him with the crime. Members of the public are urged to contact the police with any information that could lead to an arrest.

The crime is the latest of many where a woman was killed by a man she trusted. In January 2025, a Gqeberha man handed himself over to police for the alleged murder of his girlfriend on New Year's Day.

Gauteng woman murdered by boyfriend

In a related article, the decomposing body of a young woman was found in Sharpeville in January 2025. She was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, who was later found dead in Qwa-Qwa in the Free State.

Briefly News reported that it's believed that the boyfriend killed himself after murdering his girlfriend.

Source: Briefly News