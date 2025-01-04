A man who handed himself to police appeared in court for allegedly murdering his girlfriend on New Year's Day

The Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Friday, 3 January, postponed the matter while Baxolise Vuso faces a charge of murder

Vuso, 25, had taken Zanele Dibaza, 21, to his place in Qunu township, where she was later found beaten and barely alive

The police's Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa told Briefly News she had sustained severe head wounds and was taken to hospital

A Qunu township man appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court for allegedly murdering his girlfriend on New Year's Day. Images: Tshepiso Mametela, @Am_Blujay, @MmusiMaimane

Source: UGC

CHATTY — A suspect appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Friday, 3 January 2024, charged with the alleged murder of his girlfriend.

According to reports, Baxolise Vuso had taken Zanele Dibaza, with whom he was in a relationship, to his residence on New Year's Day.

Girlfriend's death spurs boyfriend to surrender

Later, Dibaza's sister tried to contact the 21-year-old to head to the shops with them, but she could not get through.

It is believed Dibaza had by then already suffered a vicious beating. Her concerned sister then went to Vuso's place in Qunu township to check on her.

On arrival, Vuso, 25, reportedly instructed her to wait after she knocked. A half-hour passed, and she approached his mother to force him to open the door.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said Dibaza was found with severe head wounds and was rushed to hospital.

"She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. [Meanwhile], Vuso handed himself to Chatty police [at about 8pm], and was charged [with murder]," she told Briefly News.

Following a brief appearance, the court postponed the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News