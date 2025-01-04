Boyfriend Hands Himself to Police, Appears in Gqeberha Court for Woman’s New Year’s Murder
- A man who handed himself to police appeared in court for allegedly murdering his girlfriend on New Year's Day
- The Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Friday, 3 January, postponed the matter while Baxolise Vuso faces a charge of murder
- Vuso, 25, had taken Zanele Dibaza, 21, to his place in Qunu township, where she was later found beaten and barely alive
- The police's Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa told Briefly News she had sustained severe head wounds and was taken to hospital
CHATTY — A suspect appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Friday, 3 January 2024, charged with the alleged murder of his girlfriend.
According to reports, Baxolise Vuso had taken Zanele Dibaza, with whom he was in a relationship, to his residence on New Year's Day.
Girlfriend's death spurs boyfriend to surrender
Later, Dibaza's sister tried to contact the 21-year-old to head to the shops with them, but she could not get through.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
It is believed Dibaza had by then already suffered a vicious beating. Her concerned sister then went to Vuso's place in Qunu township to check on her.
On arrival, Vuso, 25, reportedly instructed her to wait after she knocked. A half-hour passed, and she approached his mother to force him to open the door.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said Dibaza was found with severe head wounds and was rushed to hospital.
"She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. [Meanwhile], Vuso handed himself to Chatty police [at about 8pm], and was charged [with murder]," she told Briefly News.
Following a brief appearance, the court postponed the matter.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela (Head of Current Affairs Desk) Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is the Head of Current Affairs at Briefly News. He was a mid-level reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a general reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops organised by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism, including crime and court reporting. Email: tshepiso.mametela@briefly.co.za