Another woman in KwaZulu-Natal has died at the hands of a scorned lover following an alleged incident in Port Shepstone

The couple got into a reported argument on the way back from a tavern after the man accused her of entertaining other men

Crime journalist Dasen Thathiah reported that the man stabbed the woman six times after a neighbour turned their back

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, when approached, refused to comment on the matter

PORT SHEPSTONE — A KwaZulu-Natal woman was killed after being stabbed multiple times in yet another crime of passion in the province.

Following the alleged killing, the 31-year-old's boyfriend went on the run and has still not been located amid a manhunt by police.

Port Shepstone man stabs girlfriend to death

The couple reportedly argued as they and a third person returned from a tavern on Monday, 30 December 2024. The woman woke up a neighbour not far from her home and asked for help after her lover allegedly threatened to harm her.

"She [told the neighbour] her boyfriend wanted to kill her," KZN-based crime journalist Dasen Thathiah posted to X.

"The neighbour intervened, and the boyfriend appeared to be calm. He then requested some water.

"When they turned to fetch the water, he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend six times in the neck and throat."

The woman died at the scene.

"Preliminary information suggested the argument sprang from the victim reportedly earlier being in the company of two men.

"This [apparently] made the boyfriend jealous. The suspect, who is 36 years old, is on the run," added Thathiah.

When Briefly News requested official comment, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said:

"We don't confirm other people's stories."

In a similar incident, a teenager has been arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend in Modimolle, Limpopo, after a lovers' quarrel turned deadly.

The couple had reportedly gotten into a heated argument when the man, 24, confronted his girlfriend for entertaining another man while they were out.

Limpopo police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng said the argument escalated to a physical assault on Wednesday, 1 January 2025.

"He assaulted her after seeing her [talking] to the unknown man at [about] 5.20am. She turned to run from him," said Thakeng.

"But he followed her, assaulting her as she tried to get away. She [then] drew a knife from the bag she was carrying and stabbed him."

