Woman Allegedly Stabbed to Death in Port Shepstone, Suspected Killer Boyfriend on the Run
- Another woman in KwaZulu-Natal has died at the hands of a scorned lover following an alleged incident in Port Shepstone
- The couple got into a reported argument on the way back from a tavern after the man accused her of entertaining other men
- Crime journalist Dasen Thathiah reported that the man stabbed the woman six times after a neighbour turned their back
- Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, when approached, refused to comment on the matter
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
PORT SHEPSTONE — A KwaZulu-Natal woman was killed after being stabbed multiple times in yet another crime of passion in the province.
Following the alleged killing, the 31-year-old's boyfriend went on the run and has still not been located amid a manhunt by police.
Port Shepstone man stabs girlfriend to death
The couple reportedly argued as they and a third person returned from a tavern on Monday, 30 December 2024. The woman woke up a neighbour not far from her home and asked for help after her lover allegedly threatened to harm her.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"She [told the neighbour] her boyfriend wanted to kill her," KZN-based crime journalist Dasen Thathiah posted to X.
"The neighbour intervened, and the boyfriend appeared to be calm. He then requested some water.
"When they turned to fetch the water, he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend six times in the neck and throat."
The woman died at the scene.
"Preliminary information suggested the argument sprang from the victim reportedly earlier being in the company of two men.
"This [apparently] made the boyfriend jealous. The suspect, who is 36 years old, is on the run," added Thathiah.
When Briefly News requested official comment, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said:
"We don't confirm other people's stories."
In a similar incident, a teenager has been arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend in Modimolle, Limpopo, after a lovers' quarrel turned deadly.
The couple had reportedly gotten into a heated argument when the man, 24, confronted his girlfriend for entertaining another man while they were out.
Limpopo police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng said the argument escalated to a physical assault on Wednesday, 1 January 2025.
"He assaulted her after seeing her [talking] to the unknown man at [about] 5.20am. She turned to run from him," said Thakeng.
"But he followed her, assaulting her as she tried to get away. She [then] drew a knife from the bag she was carrying and stabbed him."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela (Head of Current Affairs Desk) Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is the Head of Current Affairs at Briefly News. He was a mid-level reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a general reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops organised by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism, including crime and court reporting. Email: tshepiso.mametela@briefly.co.za