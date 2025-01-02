A tragic alleged murder-suicide involving a couple has rocked a North West village near Rustenburg

Passersby discovered a man hanging from a tree and his estranged girlfriend with multiple stab wounds

Police have opened a murder case and are investigating the death of the suspected killer as an inquest

Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Ramokokastad near Rustenburg. Images: @CityCorpHeath, Tshepiso Mametela

RUSTENBURG — Police are investigating a murder-suicide after the discovery of the remains of a man and a woman in bushes at a village near Rustenburg.

It is alleged that the suspect, identified as Khumo Moatshe, 38, killed his girlfriend and the mother of his children after stabbing her multiple times before reportedly taking his own life at Ramokokastad Lotwane Section.

Cops probe North West murder-suicide

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Sam Tselanyane said passersby made the discovery when walking through the veld at about 7am on Monday, 30 December 2024.

It is believed the murder-suicide happened on 29 December.

The two lifeless bodies were 20m apart, with the man hanging from a tree while the woman lay naked next to a footpath.

Tselanyane said the victim, Kefilwe Mosane, 26, sustained lacerated stab wounds to her neck.

"[Mosane's] clothes, including underwear, were hidden about 30 metres into the bush. The man had a rope around his neck," said Tselanyane.

According to a preliminary report, he said the couple had been living together.

"She reportedly moved out due to [the man being] physically violent [towards her] a week [earlier].

"On the night of the [alleged] murder-suicide, the suspect phoned Mosane to pick up one of their children, who was crying uncontrollably.

"She left to go to his place, and that was the last time she was seen alive," added Tselanyane.

Police are investigating a murder case and inquest.

North West acting Provincial Commissioner, Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng, strongly condemned the incident.

He urged members of the community to seek professional help to deal with gender-based violence and femicide to avert violence.

"We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families," said Asaneng.

A similar double murder and suicide in KwaZulu-Natal sent a ripple through the Danganya area of Umgababa on Friday, 20 December 2024.

The murderous rampage occurred when a man allegedly took the lives of his girlfriend and her three-year-old child before killing himself.

The incident follows a recent horrific murder-suicide 30km away in the Malangeni area in Umzinto.

Man documents girlfriend's murder

In related news, Briedly News reported that shock and alarm rippled across SA when a jilted lover confessed to killing his girlfriend, uploading a video documenting his actions to Facebook.

Adding to the horror was a photo of the woman's lifeless body riddled with stab wounds. Police discovered her killer, Sbusisiso Lawrence Ntaka, not far from where she lay. He had reportedly hung himself from a tree.

The incident happened in Umzinto, an area outside Durban, on Tuesday, 17 December. In his confession, Ntaka accused Nontobeko Cele of falling pregnant with another man's child while they were still involved.

