KZN officials visited the families of eight women killed in a devastating accident in Mandaba in Nkandla

The victims, who were all related, died when their taxi overturned on the way to a wedding on 30 December

The number of people killed on the road in the province reached 16 within a few hours after several other crashes

KwaZulu-Natal government officials visited the families of numerous accident victims, killed on the province's roads on 30 December 2024. Images: @KZNTransport

NKANDLA — KwaZulu-Natal provincial government officials paid comfort visits to the family of eight women recently killed in a horror accident in Mandaba.

The victims, who were all related, died when the taxi they were travelling in rolled down an embankment after a collision with another minibus taxi.

KZN government comforts crash victims' kin

The accident occurred on the morning of Monday, 30 December 2024, with the victims identified as:

Mbali Biyela, 30;

Busisiwe Khanyile, 49;

Colile Khanyile, 51;

Nomfundo Khanyile, 30;

Slindile Khanyile, 34;

Dudu Majola, 54;

Nokubonga Majola, 31; and

Ntombifuthi Majola, 51.

Officials visited their families on Wednesday, 1 January 2025, to express condolences. Transport and Human Settlements Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Siboniso Duma lamented the tragedy.

"The loss of young women with a promising future and mothers, who were breadwinners, has devastating financial and emotional consequences.

"The department has offered to [oversee] the funeral services to ensure the victims receive a dignified funeral," said Duma.

KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli attended the scene following the deadly collision as the group headed to a wedding.

Another crash, this time involving a police vehicle, claimed the lives of five people on Mondlo Road near Vryheid, northern KZN, at about 2am the same day.

"We also send our deepest condolences to those families and have dispatched a team to visit the bereaved," said Duma's spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

Two more people died, and several others were injured in a taxi crash on the N2 Southbound before Spaghetti Junction.

On the R618 Hlabisa Road towards Mtubatuba, one person died while multiple others were left injured in another accident when a bus overturned.

The bus driver had allegedly lost control due to a brake failure. This brought the number of people killed on the road in the province to 16 within a few hours.

Sibiya said the accidents followed a sharp decrease in fatalities, from 192 between 1 December and 27 December 2024 compared to 203 the same time the previous year.

"This is a notable 5% decrease. [However], we believe this number remains high. The deaths of 17 people in accidents [in the hours] before crossing over to 2025 forced us to heighten our road safety measures."

He urged motorists to be extra careful amid sporadic rainfall as holidaymakers begin to depart from various parts of the province.

