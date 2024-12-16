At least 10 people were injured when a truck ploughed into a bus and two light motor vehicles near the N3 Mariannhill Toll Plaza

The accident comes amid an increase in traffic volumes after the province recorded 63 road crashes from 1 to 12 December 2024

Nearly 200 traffic officers have been deployed in accident hotspots in the province to bolster ongoing roadworthiness inspections

The N3 Toll route has seen another truck crash, this time injuring at least 10 people. Image: @i_trafficKZN

MARIANNHILL — KwaZulu-Natal's road carnage continued after another truck accident on the N3 Mariannhill Toll route on Sunday, 15 December 2024.

At least 10 people were injured when a truck transporting copper from Zambia ploughed into three vehicles — a bus and two cars — in the early morning hours.

Road carnage escalates after latest crash

The KZN Transport and Human Settlements Department said the truck had reportedly experienced a brake failure.

Emergency responders transported about 10 of the bus's passengers to the hospital in a stable condition for treatment.

The crash comes a few days after a truck, reportedly from Zimbabwe, collided with six heavy and five light vehicles on the same route on 13 December.

One person died, while several others suffered serious injuries.

Amid an increase in traffic volumes across South Africa as the festive season ramps up, the province recorded 63 road crashes between 1 to 12 December.

This was an increase of seven, from 56 during the same period in 2023 — resulting in 64 deaths compared to 61 the year before.

Transport and Human Settlements Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Siboniso Duma said most fatal crashes happen between 6am and 10am.

And between 5pm and 1am on weekends.

Duma said the trucker driver conceded that the vehicle had experienced brake failure in the latest case.

"[Consequently], the truck's owner must be held accountable [and] truck accidents are receiving urgent attention.

"[Meanwhile], the National Transport Department has deployed 197 Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) traffic officers to strengthen roadworthiness inspections.

"They will assist in known hazardous policing areas, contributing to crashes and fatalities. Namely, Durban, Ugu and Mtubatuba."

1 Killed in deadly N2 KZN crash

In related news, Briefly News reported that one person was killed in a serious collision on the N2 southbound near eSikhaleni on 14 December.

Emergency responders arrived to find a bus and two vehicles involved in the fatal accident. This is as traffic volumes increased on national roads.

