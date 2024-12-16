A serious head-on collision on the R61 road near Bizana left three people dead and two others fighting for their lives

The accident occurred between a single-cab bakkie and a sedan light motor vehicle on Sunday, 15 December

In a later horrific accident, 15 people, including two children, were killed in a head-on collision on the N9 route

An accident on the R61 road near Bizana left three people dead and two others fighting for their lives. Images: _@ArriveAlive, EC Department of Transport

BIZANA — Three people died, and two sustained serious injuries following a head-on collision between two vehicles on the R61 near Bizana.

Eastern Cape transport authorities confirmed that a bakkie and a sedan were involved in an accident at about 6.30pm on Sunday, 15 December.

3 Killed and 2 injured in R61 crash

The sedan had two male occupants, while in the bakkie were three — two women and a male driver.

Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose told Briefly News that the two male occupants driving in the sedan died on impact.

"[Additionally], a female passenger from the van [also] died at the scene. Two other occupants of the van, including the driver, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries," said Binqose.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, another, more horrific accident claimed 15 lives in a crash involving an SUV and a minibus taxi on the N9 outside Graaff-Reinet.

A Mazda CX5 with six passengers collided with a fully loaded taxi, killing all six people in the SUV and nine in the other vehicle.

Binqose said the taxi was travelling from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape when the two vehicles collided head-on early on 16 December.

"Two children, aged between six and seven years old, were among the deceased. The scene is still active [when publishing this story] as emergency services try to save as many lives as possible," said Binqose.

