Who is Moosa Mostafa? Meet the actor playing Eugene in Netflix's Wednesday

At 17, the British actor Moosa Mostafa is carving his niche in the competitive and ever-evolving entertainment industry. He quickly earned worldwide fame for his portrayal of Eugene in Netflix's top seriesWednesday.

Moosa Mostafa (L) during the 2025 Eau So British exhibition. The young actor at the 2022 world premiere of Netflix's Wednesday (R). Photo: Dave Benett, Lisa O'Connor (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Moosa Mostafa purportedly began acting at the age of nine .

. He has appeared in over 15 episodes of TV shows throughout his budding acting career.

throughout his budding acting career. Mostafa was reportedly raised in a devout Islamic family.

Moosa Mostafa's profile summary

Full name Moosa Mostafa Male Male Date of birth 25 February 2008 Age 17 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Warwickshire, London, England Nationality English Ethnicity English/Arabian (reportedly) Height 4'5" (135 cm) Weight 50 kg (110 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Unmarried Profession Actor Social media Instagram

Moosa Mostafa is a London native

Moosa Mostafa (17 as of 2025) was born on 25 February 2008 in the United Kingdom. His parents are reportedly Arabians from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

There has been debate about Moosa Mostafa's age, but in 2024, he commemorated his special day via an Instagram post that read:

16.

Actor Moosa Mostafa during the 2023 special screening of Lockwood & Co at The Courthouse Hotel. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Original

Acting debut in 2018

According to Moosa's IMDb profile, he has three acting credits. He had a minor role in the 2018 movie Nativity Rocks! as part of the St. Bernadette's Class.

In 2022, Mostafa portrayed Nas on the Netflix sci-fi adventure series The Last Bus. His character is intelligent but socially awkward.

On the Netflix series Wednesday, Moosa played Eugene Ottinger, the quirky president of Nevermore Academy's beekeeping club. His costars include Jenna Ortega, Percy Hynes White, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and Gwendoline Christie.

Moosa Mostafa during the 2023 National Television Awards at The O2 Arena. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Insights into Moosa Mostafa's online presence

Mostafa commands a substantial following on social media. Although he rarely posts on Instagram, he boasts 300k followers as of 29 June 2025.

Moosa Mostafa is a British actor who has quickly earned acclaim for his portrayal of Eugene in Netflix's Wednesday. He appeared in season 1 and reprised his role in season 2.

