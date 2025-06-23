Who is Christopher Briney's girlfriend? Meet Isabel Machado

Christopher Briney's The Summer I Turned Pretty character may be head over heels for Belly, but he only has eyes for Isabel Machado in real life. The couple has been together since 2021. In a 2023 interview with People, the actor shared the secret behind their successful relationship, saying:

We were friends before lovers. Having gone to college and lived together, we knew we could do it.

Isabel Machado and Christopher Briney at the Roy Thomson Hall in 2022 (L). The couple at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater (R). Photo: Jeremy Chan, Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Briney and Machado met as fellow acting students at Pace University .

. Although they started dating in 2021 , they did not make their relationship public until about a year later.

, they did not make their relationship public until about a year later. Isabel is often Christopher's plus one to most of his red-carpet events .

. The pair keeps details about their relationship relatively private, occasionally sharing snippets via social media posts or interviews.

Isabel Machado's profile summary

Full name Isabel Rose Machado Gender Female Date of birth 16 February 1998 Age 27 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Pace University Height 5'4" (163 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Partner Christopher Briney Profession Actress, singer Social media Instagram

Isabel Machado is a Chicago native

Isabel (27 as of 2025) was born on 16 February 1998 to Macy Pollack and Luis Machado. In 2025, celebrated his girlfriend on her special day in an Instagram post that read:

My favourite person turns 27 today. Thank you for always standing by my side. You make me the world's luckiest boy!

Machado grew up alongside her two siblings, Daniel and Tina. On 5 October 2024, she took to Instagram to share photos from her brother's wedding.

Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado at the Ralph Lauren, NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER'S Summer Dinner in 2023. Photo: Lexie Moreland

Source: Original

She is an alumna of Pace University

According to Isabel's website, she earned a BFA in Acting for Film, TV, Voiceover and Commercial from the institution in 2020. She has appeared in several independent and short films, including HerChoice, Reason To Be Pretty, Minuet and A Simple Vow.

Exploring Isabel Machado and Christopher Briney's relationship

Although the on-screen stars were roommates at the university, they did not start dating until June 2021. On 23 June 2022, Briney took to Instagram to celebrate their first anniversary via a post that he captioned:

A whole year! I could never trade this for anything else.

However, about a month prior, Isabel had made their relationship official in a now-deleted post that, according to the US Weekly, read:

I am happy to be honest about our feelings.

Actor Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado during the 2023 WWD Honors at Casa Cipriani. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Christopher responded, saying:

I never want it any other way.

Machado's partner Christopher is a lover boy

When Isabel shared a photo of herself on 17 April 2023, Christopher wrote in the comments:

I love her.

During a June 2022 interview with Glamour, he revealed that he once sent her flowers and a teddy bear because she was having a bad day.

When we were shooting The Summer I Turned Pretty in North Carolina, I sent my girlfriend a package through a mail service to cheer her up.

Isabel Machado has greatly influenced his fashion style

When asked about what makes him confident during a 2023 TAG Heuer Flagship Boutique Opening Event in New York City, Christopher told People:

When Isabel tells me I am pretty, I feel pretty.

Isabel Machado and Christopher Briney at the 2025 Prada Cocktail Party in New York. Photo: Nina Westervelt

Source: Getty Images

He also shared a style tip his girlfriend gave him, stating:

Although this is easier said than done, she told me to wear things I consider cool rather than something I think someone else will think is cool.

She is supportive of Christopher Briney's career

Isabel Machado's boyfriend, Briney, gained notoriety for starring in The Summer I Turned Pretty alongside Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung. She accompanied him to the film's NYC premiere in 2022.

In January 2024, Isabel was also by Christopher's side as he attended the premiere of Mean Girls, where he portrays Aaron Samuels. While speaking to People at the TAG Heuer's 2023 event, the actor shared some dynamics of their relationship, revealing:

We support each other in everything. If it is a yes, it is a yes; if one of us is doing something, the other will support you.

FAQs

Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado have been together for about four years. Below are some frequently asked questions about the duo:

How old is Christopher Briney?

Briney (27 as of 2025) was born on 24 March 1998 in Hartford, Connecticut, USA. Briney attended Waterbury Arts Magnet School before proceeding to Pace University, where he earned a BFA in acting in 2020.

Actress Isabel Machado and her family during her brother's wedding in 2024. Photo: @isabelrmachado (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who are Christopher Briney's parents?

The Summer I Turned Pretty star is the son of on-screen stars Kelly and Michael Briney. He has one sister.

What movies has Christopher Briney been in?

According to Briney's IMDb profile, he has five acting credits. They include Daliland, Want This and Under the Covers.

What does Isabel Machado do for a living?

Isabel is an actress, singer and internet sensation. She has 94.8k Instagram followers as of 17 June 2025.

Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado's relationship began as a friendship before blossoming into a romance. They started dating in 2021, made their relationship public in 2022 and have known each other for nearly a decade.

READ ALSO: Lola Tung's boyfriend and love life: is she dating Christopher Briney?

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Lola Tung and Christopher Briney's relationship. The duo has never taken their romance off the screen.

In The Summer I Turned Pretty, Lola's character, Belly Conklin, is torn between two brothers, Jeremiah (portrayed by Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (portrayed by Christopher Briney).

Source: Briefly News