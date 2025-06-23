Who is Christopher Briney's girlfriend? Meet Isabel Machado
Christopher Briney's The Summer I Turned Pretty character may be head over heels for Belly, but he only has eyes for Isabel Machado in real life. The couple has been together since 2021. In a 2023 interview with People, the actor shared the secret behind their successful relationship, saying:
We were friends before lovers. Having gone to college and lived together, we knew we could do it.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Isabel Machado's profile summary
- Isabel Machado is a Chicago native
- Exploring Isabel Machado and Christopher Briney's relationship
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Briney and Machado met as fellow acting students at Pace University.
- Although they started dating in 2021, they did not make their relationship public until about a year later.
- Isabel is often Christopher's plus one to most of his red-carpet events.
- The pair keeps details about their relationship relatively private, occasionally sharing snippets via social media posts or interviews.
Isabel Machado's profile summary
|Full name
|Isabel Rose Machado
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|16 February 1998
|Age
|27 years old (2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Birthplace
|Chicago, Illinois, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Pace University
|Height
|5'4" (163 cm)
|Weight
|55 kg (121 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|In a relationship
|Partner
|Christopher Briney
|Profession
|Actress, singer
|Social media
Isabel Machado is a Chicago native
Isabel (27 as of 2025) was born on 16 February 1998 to Macy Pollack and Luis Machado. In 2025, celebrated his girlfriend on her special day in an Instagram post that read:
My favourite person turns 27 today. Thank you for always standing by my side. You make me the world's luckiest boy!
Machado grew up alongside her two siblings, Daniel and Tina. On 5 October 2024, she took to Instagram to share photos from her brother's wedding.
She is an alumna of Pace University
According to Isabel's website, she earned a BFA in Acting for Film, TV, Voiceover and Commercial from the institution in 2020. She has appeared in several independent and short films, including HerChoice, Reason To Be Pretty, Minuet and A Simple Vow.
Exploring Isabel Machado and Christopher Briney's relationship
Although the on-screen stars were roommates at the university, they did not start dating until June 2021. On 23 June 2022, Briney took to Instagram to celebrate their first anniversary via a post that he captioned:
A whole year! I could never trade this for anything else.
However, about a month prior, Isabel had made their relationship official in a now-deleted post that, according to the US Weekly, read:
I am happy to be honest about our feelings.
Christopher responded, saying:
I never want it any other way.
Machado's partner Christopher is a lover boy
When Isabel shared a photo of herself on 17 April 2023, Christopher wrote in the comments:
I love her.
During a June 2022 interview with Glamour, he revealed that he once sent her flowers and a teddy bear because she was having a bad day.
When we were shooting The Summer I Turned Pretty in North Carolina, I sent my girlfriend a package through a mail service to cheer her up.
Isabel Machado has greatly influenced his fashion style
When asked about what makes him confident during a 2023 TAG Heuer Flagship Boutique Opening Event in New York City, Christopher told People:
When Isabel tells me I am pretty, I feel pretty.
He also shared a style tip his girlfriend gave him, stating:
Although this is easier said than done, she told me to wear things I consider cool rather than something I think someone else will think is cool.
She is supportive of Christopher Briney's career
Isabel Machado's boyfriend, Briney, gained notoriety for starring in The Summer I Turned Pretty alongside Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung. She accompanied him to the film's NYC premiere in 2022.
In January 2024, Isabel was also by Christopher's side as he attended the premiere of Mean Girls, where he portrays Aaron Samuels. While speaking to People at the TAG Heuer's 2023 event, the actor shared some dynamics of their relationship, revealing:
We support each other in everything. If it is a yes, it is a yes; if one of us is doing something, the other will support you.
FAQs
Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado have been together for about four years. Below are some frequently asked questions about the duo:
How old is Christopher Briney?
Briney (27 as of 2025) was born on 24 March 1998 in Hartford, Connecticut, USA. Briney attended Waterbury Arts Magnet School before proceeding to Pace University, where he earned a BFA in acting in 2020.
Who are Christopher Briney's parents?
The Summer I Turned Pretty star is the son of on-screen stars Kelly and Michael Briney. He has one sister.
What movies has Christopher Briney been in?
According to Briney's IMDb profile, he has five acting credits. They include Daliland, Want This and Under the Covers.
What does Isabel Machado do for a living?
Isabel is an actress, singer and internet sensation. She has 94.8k Instagram followers as of 17 June 2025.
Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado's relationship began as a friendship before blossoming into a romance. They started dating in 2021, made their relationship public in 2022 and have known each other for nearly a decade.
