Gavin Casalegno's girlfriend timeline and relationship status

Gavin Casalegno is an American actor and model best known for his role as Jeremiah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video. Since his breakout in the industry, he has captivated audiences with both on-screen and off-screen relationships. This article looks at Gavin Casalegno's girlfriend and dating history.

Gavin Casalegno during the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/ Kayla Oaddams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Casalegno has been in show business since he was young. His first modelling job was with JC Penney when he was just 4 years old. He started acting when he was 7 years old, appearing in projects like The Vampire Diaries, Noah, Walker, and Queen of the Ring.

Gavin Casalegno's profile summary

Full name Gavin Casalegno Date of birth September 2, 1999 Age 24 years old in 2024 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single (as of early 2024) Ex-girlfriend Dancer and model Larsen Thompson (2016-2022) Siblings Two: A younger brother and younger sister, actress Ashlyn Casalegno Education Lovejoy High School Profession Actor, model Modelling agency Next Models Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) Facebook

Does Gavin Casalegno have a girlfriend?

The Summer I Turned Pretty star has not been romantically linked to anyone in early 2024. His relationship status appears to be single or dating away from the spotlight. His last public relationship was with Larsen Thompson.

Top 5 facts about actor and model Gavin Casalegno. Photo: Dia Dipasupil on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Larsen Thompson and Gavin Casalegno's relationship

Casalegno was in a long-term relationship with dancer and model Larsen Thompson. They were first linked in August 2016 when Gavin uploaded a photo of them together in a post that has since been deleted.

The model revealed in a February 2018 YouTube video with Krissy Jane that she started talking to Gavin when he slid into her Instagram DMs after she liked one of his photos. They used to post each other on social media and attend major red-carpet events together.

On Thompson's 21st birthday, Casalegno wrote on Instagram, in a post that has since been deleted, "You are an answered prayer. You are a blessing to me and the whole world. I'm the luckiest and happiest guy in the world."

Gavin Casalegno and Larsen Thompson during the New York Fashion Week in New York City. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Are Gavin and Larsen still together?

Gavin and Larsen are no longer together. In mid-2022, they started spending less time together and stopped posting each other on Instagram and TikTok. This led to speculation from fans that there was trouble in paradise.

Their last joint public outing was in April 2022, when the two were photographed at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Larsen was noticeably absent when Casalegno was in New York City in June of that year during the premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

In August 2022, J-14 confirmed Larsen Thompson and Gavin Casalegno's breakup rumours. The two never publicly addressed the end of their relationship, and it remains unclear what led to it.

Gavin Casalegno is a hopeless romantic

Gavin Casalegno's dating history is short, with one major relationship, but he knows how to make a girl feel special. In his previous interview with Seventeen, the actor called himself a "hopeless romantic", adding,

"I haven't found a length that I wouldn't go to make a romantic gesture. So you never know. We'll see."

While talking to Teen Vogue, the actor revealed that the best relationship is with your best friend. Basing your attraction on physical beauty does not provide a strong foundation.

I know that because beauty will fade, beauty is fleeting, and what's left when you're both old and wrinkly? If it was just because you were physically attracted to that person it won't last. And so, do life with someone that you enjoy being around. Someone that you can't get enough of, and that's not just a spark, but something that's like a well-soiled and grown relationship or seed.

Gavin Casalegno during 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 celebration at Mr Purple in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about Gavin Casalegno's relationships;

Is Gavin Casalegno single?

The Summer I Turned Pretty star is single as of early 2024. He was previously linked to model and dancer Larsen Thompson.

Who is Gavin Thompson's ex-girlfriend, Larsen Thompson?

Larsen Thompson is a multi-talented American dancer, actress, model, and TikToker. She was born on November 20, 2000, in Thousand Oaks, California.

She appeared in Sia's music video for The Greatest and danced in Børns' track American Money in 2016. She also featured in singer Pink's official dance video for Beautiful Trauma and Katy Perry's video for Chained to the Rhythm.

Larsen's filmography includes roles in movies like Bloodline (with Seann William Scott) and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. She portrayed Pearl in the film Pearl (2020) and currently stars in the Netflix series The Midnight Club.

Gavin Casalegno and Larsen Thompson at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter in Milan, Italy. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

How did Larsen Thompson and Gavin Casalegno meet?

Larsen knew about Thompson through a mutual photographer who thought they would look 'cute together'. The actress told Krissy Jane that she liked one of Casalegno's pictures before he reached out to her via Instagram.

So, I went onto IG and saw a picture so I liked it. He saw my like, and slid into my DMs.

The actors broke up after about 6 years of dating. They were first linked in late 2016 when they were both teenagers. Their breakup was confirmed in August 2022.

Is Ashlyn Casalegno related to Gavin Casalegno?

Actress Ashlyn Casalegno is Gavin Casalegno's younger sister, according to her IMDB profile. She has appeared in projects like Something's Here (2015), Logan (2017), and Hidden in the Heart of Texas: The Official Hide and Go Seek Documentary.

Gavin Casalegno during the Spotify Best New Artist Party at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Gavin Casalegno's girlfriend status remains unclear after his breakup with Larsen Thompson. He continues to make a name for himself with his talent and versatility, although curiosity about his love life persists.

READ ALSO: Jack Harlow's girlfriend timeline: The rapper's dating history

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about Jack Harlow's dating history. The First Class hitmaker has been linked to various stars like Saweetie, Dua Lipa, and Addison Rae.

Jack Harlow likes to keep his personal life private and even makes girls sign NDAs before they can hang out with him. Discover lesser-known facts about his romantic relationships.

Source: Briefly News