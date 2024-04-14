Jack Harlow's girlfriend timeline: The rapper's dating history

Jack Harlow became a hip-hop sensation after his breakthrough in the music industry with the 2020 hit Whats Poppin'. His rise has earned him many loyal fans who anticipate his music releases but are also interested in his personal life. This article highlights Jack Harlow's girlfriend and dating history.

Jack Harlow during the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis (modified by author)

Jack Harlow is so dedicated to guarding his personal space that he even asks the girls he hangs out with to sign NDAs. His deliberate separation of private and professional life helps him focus on captivating fans with his music without drama.

Jack Harlow's profile summary

Full name Jackman Thomas Harlow Date of birth March 13, 1998 Age 26 years old in 2023 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Louisville, Kentucky, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed French and Irish Gender Male Height 6 feet 2.25 inches (1.89 m) Parents Businesswoman Maggie Payette (mother) and Brian Harlow (father) Siblings Clayborn Harlow (Younger brother) Profession Rapper, songwriter, actor Genres Hip-hop, pop rap Years active 2015 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube Website jackharlow.us

Who is Jack Harlow dating?

The Nail Tech rapper is currently not dating anyone. He likes to keep his romantic life private despite his fame and growing popularity.

The First Class hitmaker has been linked to several A-listers, but most of the rumours were never confirmed. Here is a look at Jack Harlow's dating history.

Dua Lipa (2022)

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa during Variety's Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House in Los Angeles. Photo: Amy Sussman

Singer Dua Lipa was first linked to Jack Harlow in November 2022. The rapper's song, Dua Lipa, from his second studio album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, was inspired by the British-Albanian singer.

The song features lyrics like, "Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature". While appearing on The Breakfast Club, Harlow revealed that he sought permission from the singer before releasing the song, adding that he 'admires' the singer.

The two were spotted together multiple times in December 2022, fueling rumours of their relationship. Page Six reported that they were in constant communication, and Jack was interested in pursuing her.

By early 2023, the rumours had cooled down as they spent less time together. In February of that year, Dua Lipa was linked to French filmmaker Romain Gavras. Her latest rumoured relationship is with actor Callum Turner after the two were spotted together at the afterparty premiere of Apple TV+ series Masters of Air.

Addison Rae (2021)

Addison Rae at the 'Thanksgiving' LA fan screening held at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: Oscar Del Aguila

In April 2021, the What's Poppin' rapper was rumoured to be dating Addison Rae after fans spotted her hand in a picture with Jack and Pete Davidson at the Triller Fight Club boxing match in Atlanta, Georgia. TikTok Room first uploaded the photo to its Instagram account but has since deleted it.

Addison was forced to clarify her relationship status with a tweet that read, "I'm single". The TikTok star is currently dating Israeli singer-songwriter Omer Fedi. They were first linked in June 2021 and have since been spotted together at various public events and on social media.

Rapper Saweetie (2021)

Saweetie and Jack Harlow during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Rumours of Jack Harlow and Saweetie's relationship started after their flirty red-carpet interaction at the 2021 BET Awards went viral. Jack was previously featured on Saweetie's remix for her song, Tap In. Fans were excited about the possible romance, but there was no confirmation that the two hip-hop stars ever dated.

The What's Poppin' star does not like toxicity in a relationship. During her appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the rapper said he tries to avoid mean-spirited ladies.

I just like sweethearts, man...I don't like mean-spirited energy, and I don't like toxicity. That's not one of my fetishes, and I know that's going right now. There's a lot of guys that are into that. I have no patience for it.

The rapper told GQ Hype that before he became famous, he used to think it was cool to have many girls want you as an artist. His interest in ladies fizzled as his fame grew, and now, he asks the women he interacts with to sign NDAs before they hang out.

And that's solely to establish the idea that, 'Hey, my texts aren't meant for your friends.' Our time together is for us. And I present it, like, 'Hey, listen, if you don't want to sign this you don't have to. This is a unique situation. And if you don't want to do it, that's totally fine, but this is what needs to happen for us to be able to hang out. I just want us to hang out; I don't want this to be a thing on the internet.

When did Jack Harlow come out?

The Kentucky native has never addressed his sexual preferences, but he has publicly defended the LGBTQ+ community. There were speculations that he was gay or bi following his collaboration with Lil Nas X on the hit track Industry Baby.

Lil Nas X is openly gay and unapologetically advocates for LGBTQ in his music. In his GQ Hype interview, Jack Harlow praised Nas for promoting inclusivity but noted there are people who still feel being gay is wrong.

That's what attracted me to [Lil Nas X] as an artist: he's at the front and centre of it, fearlessly. But, you know, there is a long way to go...There are some people that will always feel like you are forcing it down their throats...I had people in my corner that didn't recommend I do that song, that don't want to watch that video, you know?...There are some people, at the root level – although they don't want to hurt any gays, they don't hate gays – they think it is wrong.

Jack Harlow during the 20th Century Studios 'White Men Can't Jump' LA premiere at El Capitan Theatre. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Details of Jack Harlow's ex-girlfriends and current relationship status remain a mystery. Despite his carefully guarded personal life, his star continues to rise, and he remains a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

