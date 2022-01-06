Who is Caitlin Nugent Clancy? All you need to know about Kevin Clancy's wife

Caitlin Nugent Clancy is a celebrity wife, mostly recognized as Kevin Clancy's wife. Kevin is a renowned podcast host and sports writer. The couple's marriage received widespread media attention in 2018 when the Barstool Sports host was accused of cheating on his wife. Are they still together in 2022? Keep reading for more on their marriage and lesser known facts about Caitlin Nugent.

Blogger Kevin, popularly known as KFC, is doing well as a blogger and podcaster despite the controversies that come with his type of job. Apart from his Barstool Sports podcast, he also works on KFC Radio and The Rundown.

Clancy's wife, Caitlin has an independent and stable career in advertisement and sales. She has worked with some of the world's biggest names in the media industry, including Turner Broadcasting, Sony Pictures and Warner Brothers.

Early life

Kevin Clancy's wife was born on 7th March 1984 in Palisades, New York, United States. Therefore, Caitlin Nugent Clancy's age is 37 years in early 2022. Despite being married to a celebrity husband, little is known regarding Caitlin's early life, parents, and siblings

Education

Nugent is a well-learned lady. She attended the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree. The female executive specialized in psychology and economics.

She had earlier spent a year doing Irish Studies at the National University of Ireland in Galway. On the other hand, her husband Kevin attended Fordham University to pursue business administration studies.

Caitlin Nugent Clancy's husband and children

Caitlin Nugent Clancy and Kevin Clancy met at a bar when they were both in their late 20s. They started dating almost immediately after finding out they had a lot in common, including mutual friends. The Barstool Sports host later proposed, and the couple walked down the aisle in 2014 at Clarks Landing Yacht Club in Point Pleasant on the Jersey Shore in New Jersey.

The couple is blessed with two kids. Their eldest is daughter Shea, born in December 2015, and the youngest is son Keegan, born in July 2017.

Caitlin Nugent Clancy's husband cheating

In January 2018, Nugent took to Instagram to expose her husband's extra-marital affair. She accused him of seeing a mistress from 2017 when she was heavy with their second child. She caught him sending the lady text messages after putting their kids to bed.

From the revelation, the host was with his mistress at a Manhattan hotel room a few days before she gave birth and after she welcomed their son. The celebrity podcaster later took to Twitter and confessed to having an extra-marital affair. He apologized for his actions and admitted his marriage was in a challenging phase.

Is Caitlin Nugent Clancy still married?

Since the highly publicized scandal, there were speculations that Caitlin Nugent Clancy's divorce from her husband would be initiated. However, the couple seems to have worked out their differences and decided to stay together as a family.

Caitlin Nugent Clancy's career

Since leaving college, podcaster Kevin's wife has established her career in the world of advertisement. She currently works at Turner Broadcasting in the Greater New York Area as an account executive, a position she has held since March 2013. She was previously employed at Warner Bros as a media analyst, which was her first job. She later joined Sony Pictures in their sales and advertising department before becoming a U-Verse account executive at AT&T.

Caitlin Nugent Clancy's net worth

Nugent has worked as an executive in big companies. However, her net worth as of 2022 is not known, and it is not clear how much Turner Broadcasting pays her.

Social media presence

The podcaster's wife seems to have retrieved to a quiet life after her husband's cheating scandal. Her Instagram was set to private while Caitlin Nugent Clancy's LinkedIn profile is no longer existent. Caitlin Nugent Clancy's Facebook account is also unavailable.

Kevin Clancy's wife, Caitlin Nugent Clancy, wears many hats as a loving mother and successful executive. Her marriage to the Barstool podcaster may not be rosy, but she is trying to make things work. Hopefully, he is fully changed and dedicated to his family.

