Alex Cooper's net worth: How rich is the Call Her Daddy podcaster?

Alexandra Cooper is an American podcaster, radio host and blogger. She gained prominence as the co-host of the podcast Call Her Daddy alongside Sofia Franklyn. After the two gained popularity, they signed a deal to produce the podcast under Barstool Sports. After the two parted ways, Alexandra kept on working for the show. What is Alex Cooper’s net worth?

Alex Cooper’s podcast, Call Her Daddy, is currently ranked as the No. 1 female-focused podcast on Spotify globally. The podcast covers various topics and has interviewed numerous Hollywood A-listers, including Miley Cyrus, John Mayer, and Kelsea Ballerini. As one of the most successful podcasters in the world, many are curious to know how much Alex Cooper is worth.

Alex Cooper’s profile summary

Full name Alexandra Cooper Gender Female Date of birth 21 August 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Leo Place of birth Newtown, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 5’5’’ (165 cm) Weight 123 Ibs (56 kg) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Laurie Father Bryan Siblings Kathryn, Grant Marital status Married Spouse Matt Kaplan School The Pennington School University Boston University Profession Podcaster Net worth $30 million Social media Instagram, X(Twitter)

How old is Alex Cooper?

The American podcaster was born on 21 August 1994 in Newtown, Pennsylvania, United States and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is 29 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Alex’s parents are Laurie and Bryan. Her father is a television sports producer, and her mother is a psychologist. She grew up alongside two siblings: a brother named Grant and a sister called Kathryn.

What is Alex Cooper’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Sun and HotNewHipHop, Alexandra Cooper’s net worth is estimated to be $30 million. She has accumulated this amount through her innovative work on the top-rated podcast Call Her Daddy.

While under a contract with Barstool Sports, she received $75.000 annually. Moreover, each time an episode reached 10% more than the show’s average audience, its hosts received a $2,500 bonus.

Alex Cooper’s salary

Alex Cooper earns an annual salary of $20 million. This impressive income stems from a three-year exclusive deal she signed with Spotify in 2021.

How much money does Alex Cooper make?

Alex Cooper's earnings are substantial due to multiple income streams. She has made a significant fortune through advertising revenue from the podcast, sales of branded merchandise, and income from sponsored posts and collaborations on her social media platforms.

Alex Cooper contract

In June 2021, Alexandra signed an exclusive deal with Spotify worth $60 million over three years. This contract makes ranks her among richest podcasters and the highest-paid female podcaster on Spotify and the second-highest overall, trailing only Joe Rogan.

Call Her Daddy

Alexandra Cooper gained immense popularity for co-hosting the Call Her Daddy podcast alongside radio host Sofia Franklin. Barstool Sports acquired the show one month after its first episode. The show first aired on Barstool's network in 2018 and quickly gained a following for its candid discussions and unique content.

Sofia Franklin left the show in 2020 amid a contract negotiation fallout between her, Alex and Barstool. In 2021, Call Her Daddy left Barstool Sports and joined Spotify. Currently, Spotify co-produces the show with Alex. At that time, Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer, noted:

We’re beyond excited to welcome Call Her Daddy, one of the most wildly popular podcasts in the world, to Spotify. The level of enthusiasm and buzz from listeners generated after each episode is emblematic of the magic of the podcast. Alex connects with the millennial and Gen Z generations while empowering her audience to openly express themselves.

The Unwell Network

In August 2023, Cooper launched her newest venture, The Unwell Network, which partners with Spotify’s enterprise platform, Megaphone, to host and distribute popular podcasts. The show aims to provide Generation Z with pop culture and lifestyle content.

The network currently includes podcasts hosted by influencers and reality television personalities Alix Earle, Madeline Argy, and Harry Jowsey.

Social media endeavours

Alex is also famous and active on various social media platforms, collecting even more funds as a social media personality and influencer. She boasts over 2.9 million followers on her Instagram page, where she often shares her modelling content, selfies and travel photos.

She has also gained over 1.7 million followers on TikTok and almost 400 thousand subscribers on YouTube.

Real estate

How much does Alex Cooper's house cost? In June 2022, the American podcaster reportedly paid under $11 million for a mansion in Studio City, California, United States.

How did Alex Cooper get famous?

Alex Cooper gained fame primarily through her work as a co-host of the popular podcast Call Her Daddy.

How long has the Call Her Daddy podcast been running?

Call Her Daddy has been running for approximately six years, beginning in 2018.

Who is Alexandra Cooper dating?

The media personality is married to Hollywood producer Matt Kaplan. The two engaged in 2023 and tied the knot on 6 April 2024 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Alex Cooper’s net worth is a testament to her thriving career in the podcasting industry. She has been the host of the podcast Call Her Daddy since 2018. She was named by the Time Magazine as one of the most successful women in podcasting after she signed a three-year exclusive deal with Spotify worth $60 million. Cooper’s journey in podcasting has been nothing short of extraordinary.

