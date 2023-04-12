JustPearlyThings’ age, real name, boyfriend, career, education, net worth

JustPearlyThings, whose real name is Hannah Pearl Davis, is an American YouTuber, podcaster and social media influencer. Due to her content’s controversy, targeting a specific audience, Davis has garnered a considerable fan base on all her social media accounts. Here is a glimpse of JustPearlyThings’ exciting biography.

Although Hannah was banned from TikTok for violating its policy, she has stopped at nothing to express her anti-feminist idea on other social media platforms. Many have labelled Davis as a celebrity misogynist.

JustPearlyThings’ profile summary and bio

Full name Hannah Pearl Davis Nickname JustPearlyThings Gender Female Date of birth 29th November 1996 Age 27 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Huntley, Illinois, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Elmhurst University Mother Kathleen Davis Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet 5’10” Height in centimetres 178 Weight in kilograms 62 Weight in pounds 137 Body measurements in inches 32-25-35 Shoe size 11 (US) Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Ex-boyfriend Oneya Johnson Profession YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $225,000 Social media Instagram YouTube Twitter

JustPearlyThings’ age

Pearl was born on 29th November 1996 in Huntley, Illinois, USA. As of 2023, she is 27 years old. The podcaster holds American nationality and has White ethnic roots. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Education

The YouTuber went to Marian Central Catholic High School and graduated in 2014. She proceeded to Elmhurst University to pursue an Economics degree.

JustPearlyThings’ height

Pearl stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) and weighs 62 kilograms (137 lbs). Her body measurements in inches are 32-25-35. The Instagram sensation has brown hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Relationship status

Currently, the social media personality is single. However, she has previously dated Oneya Johnson, a prominent TikToker.

Professional career

In 2017, JustPearlyThings worked as an intern at Davisware International. Furthermore, she has worked as a digital marketing intern at Proceed Innovative LLC and Zoomba Group. In 2020, Davis quit her job to focus on content creation.

As of 2023, Davis’ YouTube has 1.4 million subscribers with 6.8k uploaded videos. On the other hand, JustPearlyThings’ Instagram has 205k followers, while her Twitter has 119.7k followers. Does JustPearlyThings have a podcast? The internet personality hosts the Chrissie Mayr Podcast.

JustPearlyThings’ net worth

Pearl’s net worth is estimated at $225,000 as of 2023.

She attributes most of her wealth to YouTube revenues, affiliate marketing and brand endorsements.

Despite being active on all social media platforms, the podcaster has put a complete cover over her personal information. Therefore, information about JustPearlyThings' family background remains under wraps and away from public scrutiny. Davis’ controversial content continues to put her in the limelight.

