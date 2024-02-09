SZA before surgery: How the singer transformed her body and face

Solána Imani Rowe, professionally known as SZA, is an American singer-songwriter. She has won various accolades, including an American Music Award and four Grammy Awards. However, scrutiny is part of the price for mainstream success, and SZA has seen it all. In recent years, she has been the subject of plastic surgery speculations. So, did SZA go under the knife to change her physical look?

SZA is best known for her honest and straightforward lyrics as an artist. To ensure she stays in control of her narrative, she addressed rumours about the change in her body. Explore exciting facts surrounding SZA’s body and purported BBL.

SZA’s profile summary and bio

How old is SZA?

SZA (aged 34 as of 2024) was born on 8 November 1989 in St. Louis, Missouri. However, she grew up in Maplewood, New Jersey, USA.

Imani‘s dad was an executive producer at CNN, while her mother was an executive at AT&T. She has an older half-sister, Panya Jamila, and an older brother, Daniel, aka Manhattan, a hip-hop star.

Regarding her education, Solána attended Columbia High School. She later proceeded to Delaware State University but dropped out in her last semester.

Did SZA undergo plastic surgery?

In a phenomenal 2023 interview with Elle Magazine, the Good Day star shared that she enhanced her voluptuous shape.

I treat my bum like a purse. It is just there to enhance whatever else. And that is why I paid for it: it works by itself.

SZA had previously hinted at having a BBL, a surgery in which a doctor transfers fat from your hips, belly, and lower back to your bum, in her 2022 album SOS. On the track Conceited, she responds to the speculation about her body singing,

I just got my body done, and I have no guilt about it. I just heard your opinion, and I could have done without it.

When asked why she decided to address the speculations in the track, Rowe reveals that she sometimes has a deep desire to shut everyone up based on her upbringing and educational background.

Why did SZA get a BBL?

The renowned singer once revealed the reason behind her undergoing the surgery to change her physique. She said:

I have always wanted to have a super fat bum with less gym time. I did not succumb to industry pressure; I succumbed to my eyes in the mirror.

SZA’s nose job

While the songwriter has been open about having a BBL done previously, she denies that her nose, face and freckles are anything but natural beauty. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, SZA said:

I hear crazy things about myself. I heard I had a facelift, I heard I had a nose job, I heard my teeth were fake. Do I need to go out and get a nose job because you all made me feel like I need one?

She went on to add:

You would rather believe the TikTok or any Twitter thread; you could just google yourself and figure it out. There have been clear instances when I talked about my freckles. But what am I supposed to do, post a debunking thread? That is crazy!

The star expressed this rumour as high-key offensive. Nonetheless, this has not stopped fans from posting SZA’s before and after photos online to ascertain if her nose was surgically enhanced.

SZA before and after surgery

The comparison of SZA's old pictures versus her current ones is often a topic of discussion on social media. Although some photos show a significant change in the singer’s physical appearance, she has only admitted to having a BBL done.

In all this, one thing is for sure: SZA’s before-fame pictures are a testament to how far she has come as an artist. Recently, there have been photos of SZA without makeup circulating online.

Interestingly, she is among the few celebrities who often share images of themselves with no makeup on social media.

Why is SZA so famous?

After her Eps S and See.SZA.Run, the star became the first female artist to sign with Top Dawg Entertainment. In 2017, her debut album, Ctrl, became the second longest-charting R&B female album on the Billboard 200.

SZA’s second album, SOS, topped the musical charts, earning her first number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100. Some of the Rowe’s major hits include:

Broken Clocks (2017)

(2017) Tread Carefully (2017)

(2017) Garden (2017)

(2017) Supermodel (2017)

(2017) All the Stars (2018)

(2018) Hit Different (2020)

(2020) Good Days (2020)

(2020) No Love (2021)

(2021) Snooze (2022)

(2022) Low (2022)

(2022) Open Arms (2022)

(2022) I Hate U (2022)

How much is SZA’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth reports SZA’s estimated net worth as $6 million at the time of writing. She has amassed this wealth from her successful musical career, which includes album sales, streaming royalties and concert tours.

SZA has been making headlines after she admitted having a BBL to enhance her looks. She has, however, denied having any work done on her face. But besides this, the award-winning star continues to make airwaves in the entertainment industry with her back-to-back hits.

