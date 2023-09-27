Nina Dobrev's plastic surgery: Is it rumors or facts?

Actress Nina Dobrev has starred in some iconic productions, with The Vampire Diaries arguably being her most prominent role. Photos of Nina Dobrev then and now have sparked curiosity among fans since her features appear differently from when the actress first started in Hollywood. What happened to Nina Dobrev? Here, we discuss Nina Dobrev's plastic surgery, if any.

Nina Dobrev attended the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's ‘The Out-Laws’ at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Nina Dobrev has always been an outspoken figure in Hollywood, being an avid supporter of the Time's Up movement and openly transparent with her opinions on various social topics, such as women's rights. Before we go into what we know of her possible surgeries, here is her profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Nikolina Kamenova Dobreva Nickname Nina Dobrev (professional moniker) Date of birth January 9, 1989 Age 34 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Sofia, Bulgaria Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Eastern Orthodox Current residence Los Angeles, California , USA Current nationality Bulgarian/Canadian Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian (Bulgarian) Gender Female Height 170,18 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Kamen Dobrev and Michaela Constantine Siblings One brother (Alexander Dobrev) Profession Actress, voice actress, entrepreneur, model, and ballet dancer Education Vradenburg Junior Public School, Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts, and Toronto Metropolitan University Native language English and Bulgarian (fluent), conversant in French Net worth $11 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Fans are curious about what Nina Dobrev is doing now since The Vampire Diaries ended on March 10, 2017. She went on to have a blossoming career, featuring in films including Return of Xander Cage (2017), Flatliners (2017), Dog Days (2018), Run This Town (2019) and most recently, The Out-Laws (2023). Nina has also worked behind the scenes, having executively produced and starred in the comedy Sick Girl (2023).

How old is Nina Dobrev now?

Born on January 9, 1989, the successful actress is 34 in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Nina Dobrev’s husband

Nina Dobrev is unmarried but has a happy, long-term relationship with Shaun White, a former professional snowboarder and skateboarder. The couple met in late 2019 during a Florida workshop by motivational speaker Tony Robbin and sparked dating rumours by March 2020.

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder dated off-screen, apart from their characters falling in love on The Vampire Diaries. The former couple dated from 2010 until 2013. Regarding dating her co-star, Nina told Seventeen in October 2012: 'I did not want to be dating one of my co-stars — my goal on the show was to be professional.'

She further elaborated:

But sometimes you cannot help who you have a connection with, and you can only fight it for so long — which I did for a really, really long time.

Why does Nina Dobrev look different?

Nina Dobrev's rumoured surgery has had fans speculating for years since her appearance has slightly changed from when the actress first rose to prominence for her first significant acting role. She starred as Mia in the teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation, which she played in for three seasons beginning in 2006.

Fans have noticed a change in her eyelids and lips, prompting speculation that she has had cosmetic surgery. The actress did not directly address the rumours but has spoken out against a comment that she was 'getting old' online.

In response, Nina commented: 'It is a radical concept called time. I know. Crazy. It is what happens when it goes by. People get older.'

Nina Dobrev has never confirmed surgery rumours. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Why did Elena look different in season four?

Fans wonder why Elena looked different in the finale and other previous show seasons in which Nina regularly appeared. If Nina had any cosmetic work done, she has not confirmed it.

Does Nina Dobrev have a condition?

The actress has, however, mentioned that she suffers from 'a lot of allergies.' Nina Dobrev’s allergic reaction in late 2019 concerned friends and fans after her fellow actress and dancer Julianne Hough documented Dobrev’s hospitalisation on her social media.

Nina spoke out afterwards to reassure fans that she is okay, saying: '

A lot of people have expressed concern after seeing Julianne’s story, I am okay.' She further elaborated: 'It is pretty routine/has happened to me quite a few times because I have a lot of allergies, depending on the severity, I sometimes go into anaphylactic shock as a result.

The captions accompanied photos she posted to her Instagram Story at the time, and she was seen laying in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on, along with close-ups of her swollen eyelids.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's ‘The Out-Laws’ at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Why did Nina leave The Vampire Diaries?

The actress played the lead character Elena Gilbert, along with characters Katherine Pierce and Amara, throughout the six seasons she stayed with the show, departing in 2015.

Social media profiles

Fans curious to keep up with the star's daily life can follow her on Instagram under @nina, where she has 26.5 million followers. Her X (Twitter) page is @ninadobrev, with 6.8 million followers. She also has a TikTok page, @nina, with 4.3 million followers.

Nina Dobrev's plastic surgery is a trending topic surrounding the star, sometimes taking the spotlight away from her talent. She has not tried to clear the rumours, clearly feeling that whether she has had work done is nobody's business but hers.

