Who is Alisa Blasingame, Lilly Wachowski's wife? All about the actress

The Matrix Trilogy directors, best known as the Wachowski brothers, now identify as the Wachowski sisters. Alisa Blasingame is the wife of Lilly Wachowski, formerly known as Andy. The couple were long married before he became a transgender woman in 2016. But who is the celebrity wife, and are the couples still together?

Lilly Wachowski accepted the Outstanding Drama Series onstage award during the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Frederick M. Brown (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lilly Wachowski revealed and thanked his wife for being a big supporter of his decision to transition. She cared, encouraged, and stood as his backbone when the media shared the news of his new sexuality. But only a little is known or has been heard of Alisa Blasingame, making fans curious.

Alisa Blasingame's profile and bio summary

Full name Alisa Blasingame Gender Female Date of birth 1970s Age Early 50s (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Lilly Wachowski

Alisa Blasingame's age

The Chief's wife is believed to be in her early 50s as of 2023. She was born in the United States during the 1970s. Information on her family, education, or career is undisclosed. Alisa Blasingame's height and weight are also anonymous.

Needful to note that Alisa is different from Alicia Blasingame, The Billionaire's Accidental Bride's actress.

What is Alisa Blasingame's gender?

She identifies as a female. But her husband, Andrew Paul Wachowski, now addressed as Lilly Wachowski, revealed he became a trans woman in 2016.

Who is Lilly Wachowski?

Lilly is a famous American writer, director, and producer born on 29 December 1967. Her elder brother was known as Larry Wachowski before he became a trans woman in 2012; he is now known as Lana Wachowski.

The two siblings are some of the best movie directors in Hollywood. They have produced top-notch films and series like The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, Jupiter Ascending, Sense8, and Speed Racer.

Lilly Wachowski attended Planned Parenthood's Sex, Politics, Film, & TV Reception in Park City, Utah. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Is Alisa Blasingame still married?

It is uncertain whether Alisa is still married to Lilly. The couple married in 1991 and was still together till Andy's gender changed in 2016. After the change, there were no public reports of their divorce or marriage.

In 2016, Lilly mentioned she had a boyfriend, and in 2019, she openly revealed she was dating and had moved in with Mickey Ray Mahoney. Mickey is a trans man, performer, media maker, and associate professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Alisa Blasingame's net worth

Her exact net worth is unknown despite being married to a wealthy celebrity. Alisa enjoys her husband's estimated net worth of $100 million.

Alisa Blasingame is popular because of her union with a famous movie director and producer. Despite her husband becoming a trans woman, she stood by him, but many doubt they are still together.

