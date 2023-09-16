If you are familiar with Miley Cyrus in the one-time most popular Disney TV series Hannah Montana, you should know her father, Billy Ray. In 2022, he divorced after over three decades of marriage. Though each of them has moved on, do you know Billy previously married Cindy Cyrus before he became famous?

Billy Ray attended the Film Independent Directors Close Up - Night 2 at The Landmark in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, the Cyrus family has thrilled fans with performances in music and acting. Their controversial relationships and breakups always put them in the spotlight. Many fans need to familiarise themselves with Cindy, one of Billy Ray's pillars and career builders from the 90s.

Who is Billy Ray Cyrus?

He is an American country singer, songwriter, actor, and movie producer. Since the inception of his music career in 1992, he has released 16 studio albums and 53 singles. His top hit songs are Achy Breaky Heart, Some Gave All, A Good Day, Nineteen, and The SnakeDoctor Circus.

He also has several movies and television series credits. Some are Hannah Montana, Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer, Still the King, and Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

Who is Billy Ray Cyrus' first wife?

She is Cindy Smith, an American singer and songwriter. She was born in the United States, but other information about her is unknown. Cindy and Billy first met in 1985. He struggled in his career then and was part of a music group named Sly Dog.

The group was constantly performing at the Changers Bar in Ironton, Ohio, where Cindy worked, and this was where they met. After three months, they had an unplanned wedding in 1986.

What happened to Billy Ray Cyrus' first wife?

Miley Cyrus and her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, at the MusiCares Person Of The Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Photo: Valerie MACON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Billy Ray Cyrus and Cindy Smith co-wrote two of his hit songs on his album, Wher'm I Gonna Live? and Some Gave All. However, Billy was still struggling with his career and neglected his wife because of several trips he embarked on for singing. He also became more popular with the ladies.

As a result, the marriage was dissolved in 1991, before he released his groundbreaking debut album Achy Breaky Heart in 1992. Since then, she went off the public radar, and there are no reports of any Cindy Cyrus child because they divorced without kids.

Who is Miley Cyrus' biological mother?

Tish Leticia Finley is Miley's mother and Ray's second ex-wife. She is an American actress, producer, and manager of her kids. She has produced movies and TV series like Miley Cyrus: Bangerz Tour, The Last Song, and So Undercover.

Tish and Billy met in a club in Nashville in 1991 and married in 1993. The couple filed for divorce thrice, in 2010 and 2011. Tish filed the last one, citing irreconcilable differences, and it was finalised in April 2022.

In November of that year, Billy announced his engagement to his Australian girlfriend and singer, Firerose. Tish married her heartthrob actor, Dominic Purcell, the following year in August 2023.

Are all Billy Ray Cyrus' kids his?

Though he has six kids, two were adopted when he married Tish. The former Billy Ray Cyrus' spouse had her first daughter, Brandi Glenn, with her former husband, Baxter Neal Helson. Brandi is an American DJ, singer, TV host, fashionista, and actress born on 26 May 1987.

Billy adopted her and groomed her in the entertainment industry. Some of the films and shows credited to her name are Your Favorite Thing Podcast, Zoey 101, Hannah Montana: The Movie, Sorry We're Stoned, and Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design.

Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

The second child Billy adopted after marriage is Trace Dempsey. He was born on 24 February 1989 to Tish and her former husband, Helson. Dempsey is a musician and plays the lead guitar for the Shake It music group Metro Station.

Who are Billy Ray Cyrus' biological children?

Below are the latest details about Billy's biological children:

Christopher Cody

Christopher is Bill's first biological child. Bill had him with his ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey on 8 April 1992. Much is not known about him.

Miley

Miley is Billy's first child with Tish and the most famous child. She was born on 23 November 1992. Miley is a renowned singer, songwriter, actress, model, and social media star.

Miley became famous for her role in Hannah Montana. She has appeared in TV series and films like LOL, The Last Song, and Judge in The Voice. The famous musician is renowned for singles like Wrecking Ball, Flowers, Used To Be Young, and Slide Away.

Braison

Braison is Miley's younger brother, born on 9 May 1994. He is also a musician and released his debut album, Javelina, in 2021. Braison Cyrus' wife is Stella McBride, and they had their first child, Bear Chance, in 2021.

Is Noah Cyrus biologically related to Miley?

Singer Noah Cyrus visited the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Noah Lindsey is Miley's biological younger sister and the last born of the family. Tish gave birth to her on 8 January 2000. She is a famous Grammy award nominee who sings and acts.

She had minor roles in Hannah Montana and Doc and served as a voice actress for Ponyo as a child actress. A few of her songs include Make Me (Cry) and The End of Everything.

Cindy Cyrus is a talented singer and songwriter in the 90s. She unexpectedly married her now-famous husband, which eventually ended in divorce. Her ex-husband's success in music is always credited to her efforts and contributions.

READ ALSO: Prince Mangosothu Buthelezi and Irene Audrey Thandekile Mzila: Their untold story

As published on Briefly, Prince Mangosothu Buthelezi and his wife of 67 years, Irene Audrey Thandekile Mzila, played a significant role in South Africa's politics.

Irene was married to Buthelezi for almost 67 years. She was a nursing student when she met Mangosuthu Buthelezi at a wedding in January 1949. They fell in love and married on 2 July 1952, when he was a University of Fort Hare student.

Source: Briefly News