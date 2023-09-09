The news of the passing away of Prince Mangosothu Buthelezi on 9 September 2023 came as a shock to most South Africans. The prince and his wife of 67 years, Irene Audrey Thandekile Mzila, played a significant role in South Africa's politics until they succumbed to the cold hands of death. But what makes their story more interesting?

Late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at the certificate handover ceremony at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Photo: Darren Stewart (modified by author)

If you are conversant with South Africa's politics and history, you may have heard of Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Irene Audrey Thandekile Mzila. Buthelezi was a prominent Zulu leader, politician and founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). The couple played significant roles in the country's fight for freedom until the wife died in 2019 and the husband in 2023.

Prince Mangosothu Buthelezi's profile summary and bio

Full name Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi Gender Male Date of birth 27 August 1928 Date of death 9 September 2023 Place of birth Ceza Swedish Missionary Hospital in Mahlabathini in southeastern Natal, South Africa Zodiac sign Virgo Age at death 95 years old Residence at death Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Sexuality Straight Relationship status Married Spouse Late Irene Audrey Children 8 (though only five succeeded him) Father Mathole Buthelezi Mother Princess Magogo kaDinuzulu Siblings Princess Morgina Dotwana, Gogo Elphina Ncwane Profession Activist, traditional leader, politician Party Inkatha Freedom Party

How is Mangosuthu Buthelezi related to the king?

Mangosuthu was the firstborn child of Mathole, the traditional leader of the Buthelezi clan. Because of his birth, he was a descendant of a line of influential Zulu chiefs, and his mother was the daughter of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo.

The late Mangosuthu Buthelezi's siblings are two: Princess Morgina Dotwana and Gogo Elphina Ncwane.

The prince attended the University of Fort Hare and the University of Natal, where he studied history and Bantu administration. He became involved in the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League but was expelled for political activities.

Late President Nelson Mandela (R) shook hands with Zulu's late Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi after their day-long meeting in Durban. Photo: Walter Dhladhla/AFP

How old is Mangosuthu Buthelezi?

He was 95 years old when he died. He was born on 27 August 1928 in Mahlabatini, KwaZulu-Natal.

Who is the father of Mangosuthu Buthelezi?

His father was Chief Mathole Buthelezi, the leader of the Buthelezi clan in Mahlabathini, a town in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa. He died in 1933 when Mangosuthu was only four years old.

Who is the mother of Mangosuthu Buthelezi?

Princess Magogo kaDinuzulu was the daughter of former Zulu King Dinuzulu and sister of the incumbent King Solomon kaDinuzulu1. She was also a famous singer of traditional Zulu songs before she died in 1984 at 84.

What is Mangosuthu Buthelezi known for?

In 1953, he became the hereditary chief of the Buthelezi clan of Zulus, and in 1970, he became the chief executive officer of the Zulu Territorial Authority. In 1976, he became the chief minister of the KwaZulu homeland, a self-governing territory for Zulus under the apartheid regime.

The activist opposed the creation of independent homelands and advocated for a non-violent struggle against apartheid. He also revived a Zulu cultural association and renamed it Inkatha ye Nkululeke ye Sizwe (National Cultural Liberation Movement), which later became a political party, the IFP.

Buthelezi rejected the ANC's armed struggle and called for international sanctions against South Africa, arguing that they would harm the black majority. He also clashed with the ANC over the role and status of Zulus in post-apartheid South Africa, fearing that a centralised government would marginalise them.

He also played a constructive role in the negotiations that led to the end of apartheid and the first democratic elections in 1994. He participated in the elections after securing federalism and traditional leadership concessions. His party, the IFP, won 10.5% of the national vote and became the ruling party in KwaZulu-Natal. Buthelezi remained the leader of the IFP until 2019, when he stepped down at the age of 90.

Late IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi during the Nelson Mandela Foundations Isthunzi Sabafazi The Dignity of Women conversation. Photo: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Personal life

Irene Audrey Thandekile Mzila was the wife of Mangosothu. She died at 89 on Monday, 25 March 2019, after a long and challenging illness in Mangosuthu Buthelezi's home. She married Buthelezi for almost 67 years, and they had three sons and five daughters. She was described as his "closest friend, his adviser, his prayer warrior and the love of his life."

The couple met in the 1950s when Irene was a nursing student and served tea to Nelson Mandela, a friend of her father, Zachariah Mzila. Mandela later became a close ally of Buthelezi despite their political differences. Irene supported her husband throughout his career, often accompanying him to public events in her traditional attire.

Does Mangosuthu Buthelezi have children?

Mangosuthu Buthelezi's children with Irene are eight, though three survived their parents. Below is an information about them:

Princess Phumzile Nokuphiwa (born 1953);

Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa (born 1955);

Princess Lethuxolo (born 1957, died 2014);

Prince Phumaphesheya (born 1959, died 2016);

Princess Mandisi Sibukakonke (born 1961, died 2004);

Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela (born 1969);

Prince Nelisuzulu Benedict (born 1974, died 2004);

Prince Zuzifa Mxolisi (born 1976, died 2019).

Is Mangosuthu Buthelezi still alive?

No, he is dead. He died on 9 September 2023 at 95 years old. He was hospitalised on 1 August 2023 due to back problems but released on 2 September 2023 before he died a week later.

Prince Mangosothu Buthelezi and his wife Irene Audrey Thandekile Mzila were a remarkable couple who were dedicated to serving their people and their country. Born into the Zulu royal family, they witnessed the turbulent times of colonialism, apartheid, and democracy. They faced several challenges and tragedies but also achieved many successes and honours.

