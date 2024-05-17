A South African woman named Angel Mzobe shared a TikTok video showing off free gifts she got from Temu's Farmland game

By playing the game, Angel earned free items, choosing printed leggings and wireless headphones

The video generated interest from other users who wanted to know how to get similar free gifts

A woman scored herself leggings and headphones from playing a Temu game. Image: @angelmzobe

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman, Angel Mzobe, posted a video that showed her unboxing her free gift from Temu.

Woman shows off her Temu freebies

In the TikTok video, Angel is seen showcasing her new printed leggings and wireless headphones from her Temu package.

According to Angel, she got the free gift by playing the Temu Farmland game which required her to water her virtual plants daily on the e-commerce app.

When you start a new round in Farmland, you get to pick two items from a pre-selected list of various products Temu sells, WikiHow explains. These items are then offered at a significant discount, making them seem "free" compared to their original price.

Angel was very pleased with the quality of her two gifts and recommended playing the Farmhouse game. Watch the video below:

SA keen to get similar free items on Temu

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were also trying to score themselves some free gifts on the Temu app. Many responded with their experiences and questions on how it all works.

Ntaoleng Maputle Mifi said:

"Lapho wena my inspiration ngisele ngo 9cent efarmland. Akuhlangani. (That time I'm left with nin cents on Farmland. Its not working out)."

Lelwa❤️ said:

"Please I am trying to get my favourite item for free. Can you help me? Copy my code: 518548412."

user5253044288496 replied:

"I'm still waiting for my order itjooooo Buffalo logistics."

shez commented:

"When playing the Farmland you get two free gifts and two coupons. How does the coupon work> Please guide me because I'm playing the game as well."

René said:

"I've been on 0.7 for a week."

SiMbali replied:

"Farmland and Fishland code for code."

Inkunzii Yakwa Mqhele replied:

"Waze wamuhle ❤️walawala."

Woman unboxes stylish finds from Temu for just R200

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman intrigued netizens and fashion lovers after sharing a video of her shopping experience on Temu.

A TikTok video shared by @salathiseothamagadla shows her showing off a package of her first order after shopping on the site.

In the clip, @salathiseothamagadla unpacks a wireless charger, jewellery, accessories, and a stylish handbag - all of which cost her R200 at a 96% discount.

Source: Briefly News