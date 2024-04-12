One babe showed off the free package she received from Temu, and the clip went viral on social media

In the TikTok video, the stunner unveiled all the items she got from the popular online store

South Africans reacted to the lady's clip as they took to her comments section with enquiries

A young woman was filled with joy after being awarded gifts from the infamous online store Temu.

A young lady unveiled her Temu free package in a TikTok video. Image: @angelmzobe

Woman shows off her free Temu gifts

The online store has made quite a big name for itself in Mzansi, and many are hopping along to try out the famous store. @angelmzobe was the next lucky star to obtain the gifts from Temu. The young lady took to TikTok to unveil all the items she received.

@angelmzobe explained to her viewers in the clip that she had to pick 10 items, but they gave her six things for free. She also shared that she bought four items with her own money. The stunner showed off the free items she had received. @angelmzobe was given blue jeans, a white dress, a necklace and more.

The young lady was shocked that her free items arrived as she captioned her TikTok post saying:

"Oooh yes still trying to catch my breath ke sana while unboxing @Temu buy free order."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman's video

Many people flocked to the lady's comments section with questions while others simply gushed over the hun's items.

Lesego said:

"When I search buyfree, it doesn't offer me why?"

HoneyB added:

"So Temu do exist. It is not a scam; how to place an order, and how long does it take."

Lumkelo wrote:

"Also got my free items, just paid for customs. can't wait to do a haul."

Patience Phiri commented:

"Hey sis… how do you do the buy-free thing? Cause when I search on Temu it doesn’t show."

South African woman goes viral unveiling free Temu gifts in a TikTok video

In a similar story reported by Briefly News, a woman showed off all the items she had received from the infamous store.

A young lady from Cape Town was filled with joy as the popular online store gifted her free items, and she took to TikTok to unveil them all. In the video shared by @britney_bastiaan, the woman said she first thought it was a scam but decided to go along. She expressed that the items she picked were so "random" because she did not expect them to arrive.

