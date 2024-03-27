An excited young lady took to TikTok to showcase her Temu packaged haul, and people loved it

The video of the woman attracted many views on social media, along with thousands of likes and comments

netizens were invested in the lady's purchase as they took to her comments section to inquire about more information

A young lady was beaming with joy after she received a free package from Temu, and many people were left curious.

A young South African lady unveiled her Temu haul in a TikTok video. Image:@palesamelaniin

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her Temu haul

The footage shared by @palesamelaniin on TikTok shows the young lady holding her package in her hands as she dances joyfully. The young woman revealed that she received a free package from the online store. As the video continued, she unveiled all the items she bought from the trending brand.

@palesamelaniin purchased a pink bag, white pants, and a black wig, and she was pleased with the items.

Watch the video below:

SA is curious about the woman's purchase

Many people loved the woman's Temu haul as they flocked to her comments section with questions, while others simply gushed over her items.

LebohangMpeta said:

" Wow, the wig."

Nadiagee21 added:

"Is it true that they deliver for free??"

To which the woman responded by saying:

"Yes but you pay the customs."

NosiphoNzuza asked:

"When did you order? I received a message from Buffalo saying my order will be delayed."

kamo commented:

"How did you get it for free?"

Woman shares Shein haul, shows what she ordered vs what she got

Briefly News previously reported that Shein is probably one of the world's biggest booming online clothing stores, and people love a good haul video. This babe bought some stunning pieces that looked better on her than the models.

Online shopping is where it is at. Despite all the controversy surrounding Shein, millions of people are still buying from the site, which is growing rapidly. TikTok user @tacianal shared what she ordered versus what she got Shein haul video. Being the stunner that she is, some of the clothes looked better on her than on the models.

