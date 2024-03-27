A young lady flexed her rental building in a TikTok video, and many people online loved it

One young lady has become a beacon of hope for many youths in Mzansi after she unveiled her home in a trending video which is making rounds on social media.

A South African young lady unveiled her rental rooms in a TikTok video. Image: @slulekosibiya

Woman shows off her rental rooms

A proud young lady was beaming with joy after she unveiled the rental rooms she had built at 20. @slulekosibiya shared a TikTok video of her construction site where her rental rooms were being built. As the clip continued, @slulekosibiya showed off the progress of the building, which was painted black, white and grey.

The clip of the woman captured the attention of many people online as they were inspired by her creative idea on how to make money. The video gained over 91K views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the inspiring video below:

The video inspires Mzansi

The woman's initiative to build a rental accommodation showcased her entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to take calculated risks, inspiring many South African people.

Katlego_m said:

"I always wanted to do this. I’m proud of you, and congratulations. If you don’t mind, may I ask how you started?"

To which the young lady responded by saying:

"I had the privilege to get money, so I decided to build something for myself."

User added:

"Good investment.... tip nyana to someone who is planning to build rental rooms, building is no child games kuyanyiwa don’t rush to finish kancane kancane."

Zee_cele gushed over the woman's new business venture, saying:

"This is beautiful sis, how much was everything (to build) from scratch?"

Aneliswa_mbatha simply said:

"I’m inspired."

User commented:

"Big up."

SA wife shares impressive rental room project on TikTok

In another similar story, Briefly News previously reported that a South African couple had social media users inspired after sharing their journey of building rental rooms together.

A TikTok video shared by the wife, Dimpho Mokhobo, shows viewers how they bought land in November and decided to take on the entrepreneurial project of building rental rooms. Dimpho shows herself going to the site to check the project's progress, as she shows the rooms currently under construction.

