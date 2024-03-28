One single mom was grateful for her child's school, so she decided to spoil them with a little treat

In the TikTok video, she showcased how she prepared the goodies and people were impressed by the end results

Social media users loved the woman's content as they flocked to her comments section with compliments

This young lady took the definition of giving back to a new level. The single mom unveiled how she prepared some lovely treats as a token of appreciation.

A lady unveiled how she treated her son's school with some goodies as a token of her appreciation. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty Images and @mantisshabane22/TikTok

Source: UGC

Single mom puts together treats for son's school

One grateful single parent who goes by TikTok handle @mantisshabane22 revealed that her son was starting a new school, so to thank his teachers from his previous school, she decided to spoil them.

In the TikTok video shared by @mantisshabane22, the woman showed off how she made mini pizzas and cupcakes and added grapes and mini juice boxes to the package. She said in her video that her child started at a young age at that school because, as a single parent, she did not have the "luxury" of not working. She also shared that she wants her child to learn isiZulu, but his previous school did not provide that option.

At the end of the clip, @mantisshabane22 unveiled what she bought for her son's teacher, a cute mug and chocolate, and she wrote a little note to her. @mantisshabane22 also bought brandy for one of the male teachers and revealed that she will miss them.

Taking To TikTok, she captioned her post saying:

"The toddler is starting a new chapter on Monday. It’s not much, but I hope they felt my gratitude."

Watch my video below:

Mzansi reacted positively to the woman's clip

The heartwarming video was well received by many people online as it attracted massive attention to TikTok. People flooded the woman's comments with heartfelt messages.

Khanyisile said:

"This is sweetest! Up to umalume, God bless your heart."

Gugu Muchanga989 added:

"When I say some people are meant to be moms, this is what I mean ngoba mina I could never!.. Love this."

Sis.khanyi suggested:

"You can start a business (healthy party packs for kids )."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"This is such a good idea, I love child nutrition and making stuff, I’ll really mull over this ngiyabonga sis for planting this seed."

Zeeloves wrote:

"What a great mom just made me miss my days of teaching and all the unexpected gifts from parents."

Mom of late grade 12 learner surprises teacher with gift

Breifly News previously reported that a parent of a grade 12 learner who passed away surprised her child's teacher with gifts of appreciation and gratitude. The teacher took to his TikTok account and posted the heartwarming moment. In the video, the parent is in a class with the teacher, giving an emotional speech before handing him the gifts.

The mother thanked Mr Manziya for supporting her child, Lilitha Ngxiki. She said Lilitha was not a child who talked to anyone, but they opened up to him, and he availed himself.

Source: Briefly News