A mother of a passed away grade 12 learner went to his school and thanked his teacher for supporting him

The parent bought customised gifts for the educator, a key holder, a water bottle, and a diary

The online community reacted to the kind gesture, many applauded the teacher for his kindness and the mother for her gratitude

A mom gifted her late child's grade 12 teacher as a sign of gratitude for being there for her child. Images: @mpini_rhadebe/ TikTok, @Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images

A parent of a grade 12 learner who passed away surprised her child's teacher with gifts of appreciation and gratitude.

The teacher took to his TikTok account and posted the heartwarming moment. In the video, the parent is in a class with the teacher, giving an emotional speech before handing him the gifts.

The mother thanked Mr Manziya for supporting her child, Lilitha Ngxiki. She said Lilitha was not a child who talked to anyone, but they opened up to him, and he availed himself.

The parent further said that she didn't feel her grieving because of the teacher, who was always there to ensure she was always fine.

Manziya accepted the gifts with open arms. The gifts were a customised water bottle with the teacher's name, a key holder that said he was the best teacher, and a diary with a sweet message from Lilitha.

"Mr Manziya. Thank you for love and encouragement coz a good teacher influences is never erased. Always, Lilitha 'Manyura' Mgixi."

See the mom showing gratitude to the teacher

TikTokkers shared hearfelt messages

The video got over 14k likes, with many online users applauding the teacher for his work and the mother for her actions.

@MaThulisa said:

"UThixo anipholise thisha nomzali ♥️"

@userZoe commented:

"There still teacher out there who still have the passion of wht they doing to brighten up our children's future big up Hlubi, Thixo akwandisele"

@BoThloki said:

"The best thing I've seen on the socials in a very long time. "

@Thabisile Madonsela wrote

"I'm still crying "

@amanda.ndlovu commented:

"Awwwwyou a teacher & you are really an amazing and understanding person know you from church❤️!"

@Tando Mapeyi said:

"May god continue blessing you bhuti"

@mqondiso shared:

"Wow ❤️"

