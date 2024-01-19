A proud daughter celebrated her mother, who is a teacher, for getting a 100% pass rate for Life Sciences seven years in a row

The teacher's work contributed to the national pass rate of 82,9%, an improvement from last year

The online community reacted to the news, with many applauding the mother and teacher for her work

A daughter is proud of her mom, who is a teacher, for getting a 100% pass rate in her classes. Images: @olwethuh4/ TikTok, @olwethuh4/ Instagram

A proud daughter celebrated her mother getting a 100% pass rate for her classes for seven years straight.

The young girl took to her TikTok account to express her pride. In the video she shared, she is with her mother in a car. The mother is joyously dancing.

"My mom got a 100% Life Sciences Pass rate. 7-years-in-a-row. The consistency. What a teacher."

This comes as the matric results come out, and the internet is abuzz with different reactions from parents and matriculants who celebrate the closure of a chapter and the beginning of a new one.

See the mom in a celebratory mood

TikTok users congratulate the teacher

The mother's work did not go in vain. She contributed a lot to South Africa's improved matric pass rate. According to the Department of Basic Education, the class of 2023 secured South Africa's highest-ever pass rate of 82.9% - this marks a notable 2.8% improvement compared to the 2022 results.

The video got over 13k likes, with many online users applauding the mom and teacher for her outstanding work.

@Mary Nkgapele said:

"Teacher my teacher. Congratulations. Let us push for the 8th year now"

@itsme_kimberley shared:

"Well done mama! My mama also Life Sciences teacher and this year she got 100 percent pass and 55 percent A's....so proud!"

@LuluhBlessing commented:

"Congratulations ☺️☺️mami."

@filkile muki wrote:

"She's the best"

@Nkomo kusta said:

"Well done ✊✊✊✊✊✊✊"

