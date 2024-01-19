This dad could not be more proud of his daughter for achieving five, possibly six, distinctions in matric

Twitter user @Thabz_Sibiya shared pictures of his baby girl from her first day of school until her last with pride

People took time to thank the dedicated father for the love and support shown to his daughter and congratulated her on the results

This proud father was overcome with emotion as his daughter received her matric results, remembering her first day of school; the dedicated dad was filled with pride and honour.

This dad could not be more proud of his daughter's matric results. Images: @Thabz_Sibiya

It is a very big moment for a parent to see their child complete matric, even more so when their results surpass all expectations.

Proud dad shares daughter's school journey

Twitter user @Thabz_Sibiya shared pictures from the day his baby girl started school up until now when she matriculated. In the emotion-filled post, the man expressed his unwavering love and pride for his daughter and how hard she worked.

The young woman managed to bag five distinctions with a possible sixth, and her dad could not be more proud.

“We’ve come full circle!! 5 distinctions with a possible 6th! I dare you to find a prouder father!! May her dreams come true! This is just the beginning ❤️”

Mzansi showers dad and daughter with praise

People took to the comment section to congratulate the dad and daughter on the achievement, swooning over the sweet bond that they share.

@OriginalGumz said:

“You’ve both done well, Mate ”

@Thabo_Tshisi clapped:

“Amazing! Congratulations Boet ❤️”

@BossMatriach showed love:

“Aaah congratulations Thabani. She is so pretty and smart!!! Yasebenza intombi bakithi! ”

@Gugukay_ clapped:

“Congratulations baby girl. Well done daddy for being an awesome father❤️ all the best going forward. She's a ⭐”

Proud South African mom beams over daughter's matric results

Briefly News reported that this mother couldn't be more proud of her daughter for making her school's top 10 matric result list. This mom could not be more grateful for seeing her baby girl flourish.

Matric is a very stressful time for both children and parents. However, when you get results like this, the 12 years of hard work and sacrifice are all worth it.

Twitter user @mphostar took to social media to show off her daughter's outstanding matric results. Sharing a picture of the Crawford top 10 matric results, the mom made it clear that her daughter was one of them.

