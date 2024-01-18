This Mzansi mom couldn't contain her pride when receiving her baby girl's outstanding matric results

Twitter user @mphostar shared a post showing her daughter in the top 10 Crawford matric result achievers

People took to the comment section of the mom's post to congratulate her and her daughter on the achievement

This mother couldn't be more proud of her daughter for making her school's top 10 matric result list. This mom could not be more grateful for seeing her baby girl flourish.

This mother beamed as her baby girl made her school's top 10 list for matric results. Image: @mphostar

Source: Twitter

Matric is a very stressful time for both children and parents. However, when you get results like this, the 12 years of hard work and sacrifice are all worth it.

Proud mom beams over daughter's matric results

Twitter user @mphostar took to social media to show off her daughter's outstanding matric results. Sharing a picture of the Crawford top 10 matric results, the mom made it clear that her daughter was one of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Remembering the day she started grade one, the fact that her baby finished school seemed surreal. She captioned the post:

“My baby passed her matric and made it to the top ten Glory be to God @tshidi_lee remember that little girl you interviewed on her first day of Grade one she did it. Proud Mom moment ”

People clap for the mom and daughter

The sweet post filled many people with pride, and they took to the comment section to congratulate the mother and child.

Read some of the comments:

@sontondlovu clapped:

“Wow, congratulations ”

@KaraboKbmags said:

“Congratulations to the superstar ”

@LindieKay showed love:

“Congratulations Mama...your Baby has done very well ❤️”

@ntombz7 said:

“Love it for her ”

Mom buys varsity stuff for her son before matric results come out

Briefly News reported that a mother expressed unwavering faith in her son by purchasing items he will need for university even though his matric results have not yet been released.

The son, @bokabajay, shared a video on his TikTok account showing his proud mother buying university essentials such as pillows and clothes hangers.

The video has received over 15K likes on TikTok, with users admiring the mother's unwavering faith in her son.

Source: Briefly News