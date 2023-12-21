A TikTok video shows a matric pupil's mother buying university essentials for him before his matric results were even released

The TikTokker's mother bought essential stuff like pillows and clothes hangers

The video received a positive response from social media users, who admire the mother's faith in her son

A TikTok user shared a video of his mother buying him varsity stuff before the matric result release date. Images: @bokabajay

Source: TikTok

A mother expressed unwavering faith in her son by purchasing items he will need for university even though his matric results have not yet been released.

The son, @bokabajay, shared a video on his TikTok account showing his proud mother buying university essentials such as pillows and clothes hangers.

See the video of a mother showing unwavering faith in her son

The video has received over 15K likes on TikTok, with users admiring the mother's unwavering faith in her son.

See online users' comments

@thato_Matt said:

"Counting chickens before they hatch... all the best though."

@hlee. shared:

"Mine did this and I failed maths and science... but I used them too for another school."

@Essa Mapindanii commented:

"My mom did this and I ended passing and going to university."

@Maano Mulaudzi commented:

"My parents bought me a fridge just for me to move into my brother's place."

@Senzelo Mbatha said:

"The amount of trust your mom has in you ehhh ❤ Mine is waiting for the uni acceptance."

@Memela2 shared:

"My mom just gave me money, saying it's for varsity... Yerrr, did I not die."

@ohh so short said:

"'Don't count your chickens before they hatch, cause what's gonna happen when you have a yolk and no chicken?"

Proud mom shows off daughter’s stupendous marks at school

Briefly News previously reported on a proud mother who shared her child's impressive third-term report. The Grade 3 pupil had no mark lower than 81% on her report card and her adoring mother could not be more proud.

@Ms_Kefilwe took to her Twitter account to brag about her daughter's achievement.

Social media users congratulated her on being a great parent and prioritising her child. Some of them also joked and laughed about the situation.

Source: Briefly News