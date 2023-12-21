Mom Buys Varsity Stuff For Her Son Before Matric Results Come Out, TikTok Video Goes Viral
- A TikTok video shows a matric pupil's mother buying university essentials for him before his matric results were even released
- The TikTokker's mother bought essential stuff like pillows and clothes hangers
- The video received a positive response from social media users, who admire the mother's faith in her son
A mother expressed unwavering faith in her son by purchasing items he will need for university even though his matric results have not yet been released.
The son, @bokabajay, shared a video on his TikTok account showing his proud mother buying university essentials such as pillows and clothes hangers.
See the video of a mother showing unwavering faith in her son
The video has received over 15K likes on TikTok, with users admiring the mother's unwavering faith in her son.
See online users' comments
@thato_Matt said:
"Counting chickens before they hatch... all the best though."
@hlee. shared:
"Mine did this and I failed maths and science... but I used them too for another school."
@Essa Mapindanii commented:
"My mom did this and I ended passing and going to university."
@Maano Mulaudzi commented:
"My parents bought me a fridge just for me to move into my brother's place."
@Senzelo Mbatha said:
"The amount of trust your mom has in you ehhh ❤ Mine is waiting for the uni acceptance."
@Memela2 shared:
"My mom just gave me money, saying it's for varsity... Yerrr, did I not die."
@ohh so short said:
"'Don't count your chickens before they hatch, cause what's gonna happen when you have a yolk and no chicken?"
