A thoughtful man was pleased to see what the mother of his child got up to while he was away working

The guy posted a video showing how hardworking his baby's mother was after she took matters into her own hands

Many people were moved by the TikTok video of the man giving his partner her flowers for all the effort

A man was thoroughly impressed when he got home to find his partner hard at work. The guy filmed a video that was a viral hit.

A TikTok video was a viral hit after a man applauded his baby mama for doing chores.

Many people thought the video of the woman cleaning up was cute. The TikTok post got 9K likes from touched viewers.

Man on TikTok impressed with girlfriend

A man on TikTok @siiphe19 found that he got home from work to find his baby mama deep-cleaning. In the video, he was touched because he had told her to wait so that they could help each other.

Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africa touched by TikTok video of baby mama

Many people commented that the man should do right by his baby mama. Netizens found the video relatable.

kayise.brandz said:

"This one is for keeps. Marry her. bhuti."

Siiphe Mayeza the creator replied:

"First thing I’ll do once ndibe sharp empilweni."

Trinx18 commented:

"Marry her, shame."

khanyimorake618 wrote:

"Wuuu use to deep clean my exes place, cook, iron for him, acted all appreciative, kanti."

Hlasimula advised:

"Please do the right thing, start smalll. Don’t wait for the right time (to have money and stuff)."

joannenunuzilee gushed:

"Im sure you've gained weight getting all this treatment... continue treating her right and do right by her."

