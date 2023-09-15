A South African woman has been praised for sending R2 000 child support to her partner's baby mama

The woman said she did not want to be a bad stepmother and wanted to ensure that the child was supported correctly

Many netizens commended the woman for her actions, while others joked that they wished she could date their baby daddies

A caring woman took to social media to share how she makes sure her partner sends enough money for child support to his baby mama.

A stepmother made a TikTok video explaining how she ensured her man supported his son. Image: @sethuandnjabu/TikTok

Video shows woman apologising for sending money to bae's baby mama

In a funny TikTok video by @sethuandnjabu, the couple is seen sitting on their bed as the woman apologises for using her man's phone to send his baby mama R2 000 for their child.

She revealed that her reason was that she didn't want to be a bad stepmother.

"I won't let him support a child by R500 under my watch," she captioned the post.

Child maintenance is the financial support that a parent pays to the other parent to help cover the costs of raising their child.

According to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, it can also help to ensure that both parents are financially involved in their child's life. This can help to promote a sense of shared responsibility and can also help to reduce conflict between the parents.

Mzansi netizens impressed by caring stepmother

Many netizens commended the woman for making sure her man took responsibility for his child. Other women also joked about how they wished she could date their baby daddies.

Mntomuhle Nqobile Nkosi replied:

"Guys, this is ME, I always took the baby mama's side. ALWAYS!!!"

User1548830734178 said:

"Girl, can you please date my baby daddy."

Mmathapelo wrote:

"I do this all the time. I even insist he spends time with the child. Last week they went to a soccer game."

Manapo_mukbang commented:

"Used to fetch the baby for the weekend so the baby momma can go on a date or just breathe. I miss that little girl so bad."

Janice Nkuna responded:

"A happy baby mama makes a healthy co-parenting relationship."

