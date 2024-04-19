A proud mother hilariously celebrated her daughter's graduation from the VVIP box with professors

The daughter said her mom was asked to sit on the stage, presumably by people from the university

The online community reacted to the videos, with many laughing and loving the mother's vibe

A mother found herself on stage during her daughter's graduation. Images: @ayabulelacaza.

Source: Instagram

A woman took to her TikTok account to share how her mom ended up on stage during her graduation at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

In the video shared by @ayabulelacaza_, the mom can be seen ululating as her daughter goes to collect her certificate. But what got people laughing was the fact that she was not at the usual place where parents were supposed to be. She was on stage, sitting with the professors—levels.

Mom finds herself on stage during her daughter's graduation

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Daughter explains how her mom ended up on graduation stage

In another clip, the daughter explained how her mom ended up there. She said that when her parents were outside, people, presumably from the university, came to her and asked if she didn't want to sit on stage, and she accepted.

However, little did they know that the mom would not hold her excitement for her daughter just because she was sitting on stage. The mom adorably stood up and made the loudest noise to celebrate her child.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens loved the mom's vibe

The online users laughed at the situation but loved how the mother was proud of her child's achievement.

@Tebatso joked:

"My friends seeing me ko VVIP at groove."

@Zesty stanned:

"Love HER!!!"

@Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware adored:

"This is cute tho! ❤️."

@Lowkey laughed:

"Listen, I’m on the floormy mom would do the same."

Mom bags PhD at 70

In another story, Briefly News reported about a daughter who celebrated her mother, who obtained her PhD at 70 from Stellenbosh University.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @cookwithme_em, she captured a glimpse of the proud moment. She showed her mother wearing the doctorate red gown and receiving her certificate. In the caption, the daughter praised her mother for being strong and for achieving great work that would greatly help the health sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News