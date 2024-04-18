A woman took to social media to celebrate her young sister who graduated, and people loved it

One woman was filled with pride as she flexed all her family's achievements on social media; people in Mzansi cheered them up.

A woman unveiled all the graduates in her household, and SA was impressed. Image: Boitumelo

Woman celebrates her family's achievements

A young lady who goes by the Twitter handle Boitumelo beamed with pride as she celebrated her sister's achievement. The stunner also took the opportunity to unveil all the graduates in her family, which wowed many people online.

The image shared by Boitumelo was in the form of a collage where she integrated her mom and her sisters on their graduation day. Boitumelo went on to say that she was in awe of the photo on her Twitter caption.

"My little sister bagged her Honours degree at UP yesterday and this is how our household currently looks like. My mom and her cubs. God’s faithfulness? I’m in awe," she wrote.

Take a look at the woman's post below:

SA claps for the woman's family

Many people were inspired by the stunner's post, flocking to the comments section to gush over them while others sent them heartwarming messages.

Modiehi_Ndi_Maboe

@MaboeNdi said:

"The picture quality and make-up explain the difference in years beautifully."

Coin Auntie added:

"I’m sorry, but Mom ate you guys up."

Matsobane wrote:

"Wowwwww, very nice... But frame 2 and 4 yahhhhhh 100% mama looks this is inspiring!"

Gracious Chavula commented:

"Congratulations to you and your family."

Kedibone Madiba said:

"This is so beautiful hle, your mom is blessed."

