Woman Celebrates Graduating From Wits in a TikTok Video
- A proud young woman flourished with her looks as she graduated with flying colours from Wits
- The proud woman beamed with pride, celebrating her achievement at the university
- The online community reacted to the video, with many congratulating her on her milestone
A woman who passed with flying colours from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) celebrated on her TikTok account.
In the video she uploaded, @lesedimthembu7 is seen looking glam, wearing her graduation gown and striking a catwalk. She also captured some moments during her studies in the year.
One moment, she was in a lab working toward obtaining her degree. In another moment, she captured the Wits hall. One online user asked her in the comments section what she studied.
"Just for clarification i did a BSc in biological sciences majoring in genetics and developmental biology and also microbiology and biotechnology under the school of molecular and cell biology ."
PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!
Woman graduates with flying colours from Wits
Watch the lovely TikTok video below:
TikTokkers celebrated with the woman
The video garnered over 14k likes, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages. Some complimented her beauty.
@TumiNkosi shared:
"Yes, girl!!!! As I login to accept my Golden Key invitation. Oh, I need to graduate with that yellow sash, bahlali ❤️❤️❤️."
@L'una wrote:
"À GoldenKey belt girlie come oooonnn! Congratulations ."
@neohebe commented:
"Oh girl the walk you did on stage? living for it. congratulations ❤️."
@Tayla stanned:
"Beauty and brains congrats! ."
@LadyMTravels felt happy:
"Congratulations Sedi, I'm so proud of you ."
@user1743695424330 cheered:
"Ugghhh an academic queen with a Wits degree slay."
@Sumaiyah A adored:
"It’s giving ✨beauty&brains✨ congratulations ."
@Christine † complimented:
"Face card did not decline here, girl ."
@God is always good <3 loved:
"THATS RIGHT! Congratulations beautiful."
Graduates participate in the Tshwala Bami challenge
In another story, Briefly News reported about graduates who celebrated their achievements in style.
In a video uploaded by @real__khanyj, the students are seen beaming with pride in their graduation gowns. They did the Tshwala Bami challenge. Though they were not doing it 100%, the fact that they were celebrating their achievement overshadowed that. Peeps were so proud of the students.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News