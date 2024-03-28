A proud young woman flourished with her looks as she graduated with flying colours from Wits

The proud woman beamed with pride, celebrating her achievement at the university

The online community reacted to the video, with many congratulating her on her milestone

A woman graduated from Wits with flying colours. Images: @mthembulesedi

Source: Instagram

A woman who passed with flying colours from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) celebrated on her TikTok account.

In the video she uploaded, @lesedimthembu7 is seen looking glam, wearing her graduation gown and striking a catwalk. She also captured some moments during her studies in the year.

One moment, she was in a lab working toward obtaining her degree. In another moment, she captured the Wits hall. One online user asked her in the comments section what she studied.

"Just for clarification i did a BSc in biological sciences majoring in genetics and developmental biology and also microbiology and biotechnology under the school of molecular and cell biology ."

Woman graduates with flying colours from Wits

Watch the lovely TikTok video below:

TikTokkers celebrated with the woman

The video garnered over 14k likes, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages. Some complimented her beauty.

@TumiNkosi shared:

"Yes, girl!!!! As I login to accept my Golden Key invitation. Oh, I need to graduate with that yellow sash, bahlali ❤️❤️❤️."

@L'una wrote:

"À GoldenKey belt girlie come oooonnn! Congratulations ."

@neohebe commented:

"Oh girl the walk you did on stage? living for it. congratulations ❤️."

@Tayla stanned:

"Beauty and brains congrats! ."

@LadyMTravels felt happy:

"Congratulations Sedi, I'm so proud of you ."

@user1743695424330 cheered:

"Ugghhh an academic queen with a Wits degree slay."

@Sumaiyah A adored:

"It’s giving ✨beauty&brains✨ congratulations ."

@Christine † complimented:

"Face card did not decline here, girl ."

@God is always good <3 loved:

"THATS RIGHT! Congratulations beautiful."

