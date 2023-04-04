A Johannesburg lady is one happy woman after she was surprised with brand-new wheels

The pregnant lady was surprised by her gift and was thrilled when she found out the car was for her

Peeps were so happy for her, congratulating her on such a beauty - some said she was gaining two new babies in a year

Pregnant lady gets Audi A1. Images: @lee_edwinah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

For one mum-to-be, her day was undoubtedly made when she was surprised by her significant other.

The video posted on TikTok by Lee Edwinah showed the young lady's excitement and disbelief when an Audi A1 purchased was actually for her.

Edwinah is seen speechless by the grand gesture.

She said:

"When I was baking my other my little one."

Mzansi congratulates soon-to-be baby mama on new whip

People across South Africa weighed in on the great purchase. Many were excited about her, while others loved the car's colour.

Here are some of the comments:

@bkay_kt said:

"I would literally scream. I love Audi soo soo much. I want latest A1 as my first car because yeeerrr. Congratulations. Literally happy for you."

@Bothando said:

"Girlies with four rings."

@Pebetse said:

"Bathong, two new babies in one year, beautiful. I did the same."

@Kwena Kaka commented:

"What a great move. Congratulations doll face."

@Songezo Soso Namso said:

"My dream sar asoze ndincame. Congratulations, Sthandwa."

@Black_Woman01 commented:

"Talk about killing two birds with one stone."

@nontlantla said:

"Congratulations. I love this car."

@leratosiko said:

"Wow, my fav. Well done girl, congrats."

@Nok'thula Thule Dube commented:

"Wow, the colour is amazing."

@Shortbase said:

"The only rings that matter."

