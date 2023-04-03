A young woman bought herself an impressive maroon BMW, and people love her new wheels

Sthebiso Letsoalo expressed how thankful she was for buying this luxury car which is the best in its range

Peeps across South Africa were so impressed by her massive achievement, with many congratulating her for a beautiful ride

Sthebiso Letsoalo bought a brand-new BMW. Images: @Sthebiso Letsoalo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Sthebiso Letsoalo was trending on TikTok. The independent woman posted a video on social media to express her joy in buying herself a brand-new BMW.

The colour choice was maroon, and the metallic shine had everyone gushing over the luxury vehicle.

Letsoalo showcased the balloons and flowers she received upon collection of the car. The Johannesburg lady is also seen giving instructions on how to drive the vehicle.

Peeps gush over Johannesburg lady's new BMW

People were impressed by the exclusive buy. Many praised her for getting such a beautiful car, while others congratulated her on a good choice of automobile. Some were inspired by her move, thanking God for the many blessings.

Here are some of the comments

@Tersia003 said:

"When the time is right, I, the Lord will make it happen. Congratulations sesi."

@Hala-junior commented:

"Wow Congratulations, such a beautiful baby."

@Yoliswa Velebayi said:

"This is Beautiful. Well done sis. Love it when ladies are. Making it out there."

@Dipalesa Mbola said:

"Congratulations beautiful beast, beautiful Queen, beautiful song as well."

@Refizer said:

"Congratulations, here’s to us who celebrating people we don’t even know."

@mofokengpalesa96 commented:

"Congratulations, mama. God, Your daughters are winning on their own. I am inspired."

