A young mother of one bought herself a brand new out-of-the-box white Hyundai i20

The lady was so excited about the brand-new purchase and her little daughter right by her side when she pulled out of the car dealership

South Africans praised the young woman for going out there and gaining independence and celebrated the fantastic milestone

Bongiwe celebrates buying a brand-new car. Images: BongiweT/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A video on TikTok is trending for all the right reasons, and Mzansi is here for it. Known as Bongiwe T on the social media platform, the young hun uploaded the post, which gave peeps all kinds of feels.

Bongiwe is seen signing for her car, driving out with her daughter and taking her brand-new wheels for her family to see.

Bongiwe captioned the post:

"God did."

Mzansi celebrates young hun's brand-new whip

People were praising Bongiwe for getting brand-spanking new wheels. The car choice also impressed netizens, with many giving her props for being able to afford such an expensive car.

Many admired the young mother for being such an exceptional role model for her daughter.

Here are some of the comments:

@ntsikazami_hltashtwayo said:

"The passenger will be the happiest girl at school, telling the story how proud she is with her mom, mamah makwande."

@Lelo:

"Permanent employment prayer. No dealership will take the risk. Congratulations again, dear, so happy for you."

@niknaks61 said:

"Congratulations, mama, e pila koloi ya gago."

@Yanga Mpindelo commented:

"Congratulations on your big win."

@Lesego Kgosiemang1023 said:

"Congratulations and take care of your baby."

@Ntoh_Mthombeni07 said:

"Shuuuuuu, not the normal one. Congratulations, sisi."

