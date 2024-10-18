“My God Is Able”: Woman Welcomes Stunning Jaecoo J7 to the Family
- A happy woman bought herself a new stunning ride and took a spin around her home
- The lady spoiled herself with a Jaecoo J7 SUV that boasts a design that resembles the Aurora
- The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the woman with congratulatory messages
A happy woman welcomed a new ride to her family. The lady spoiled herself with Jaecoo J7.
In the TikTok video uploaded by @lwenhle_nda, the lady can be seen driving the new attention-grabbing car into her home. She drove in and made a little spin around the yard to give her followers a full view of the car's exterior.
"The news🙏🏻❤️🫶🙏🏻Welcome Home baby🎉🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳.. #jaecooj7 no more maka Omoda guys.. Prepare to be sick of me.❤️🙏🏻My God is able🫶❤️."
According to the Jaecoo website, the Jaecoo J7 price starts from R5R549,900It boasts a design that resembles the aurora, making it even more trendy and dazzling with both large size and industry-leading smart open and close functions.
Woman flexes new Jaecoo J7
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens congratulate the woman
The video gained over 150k views, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages.
@geeeuu42 expressed:
"Am 2 months away from owning this beast in January, thanks Puleng 👌🔥👌🔥."
@Sir Thomas of Cat wrote:
"This car is beautiful ngl🔥🔥. Jaecoo really cooked here."
@Sunshine ☀️ commented:
"Congratulations🔥...ive missed so much 🥺what happened to Omoda guys."
@Thandeka Jwara loved:
"Whaaaat 🔥🔥🔥🙌🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations Puleng, your newborn baby is absolutely beautiful."
@Lindokuhle Langa celebrated:
"🥹🥹🥹 Puleng Puleng Puleng how many times did I call you, 🥳🥳🥳🥳🔥 congratulations Sisi."
@Sandra Wilson said:
"I'm getting myself the JETOUR X70, Cherry company is doing the most with these beauties 😍."
Cape Town woman buys a new ride at 21
In another story, Briefly News reported about a 21-year-old woman who bought her first car with weave and sneakers money.
In the TikTok video uploaded by @tania_cengimbo, the energetic hun can be seen entering a car dealership in high spirits. The lady was captured driving the Ford Focus out of the dealership. She drove home where her family celebrated with her.
