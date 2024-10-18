A happy woman bought herself a new stunning ride and took a spin around her home

The lady spoiled herself with a Jaecoo J7 SUV that boasts a design that resembles the Aurora

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the woman with congratulatory messages

A lady flexed a stunning ride. Images: @lwenhle_nda

Source: TikTok

A happy woman welcomed a new ride to her family. The lady spoiled herself with Jaecoo J7.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @lwenhle_nda, the lady can be seen driving the new attention-grabbing car into her home. She drove in and made a little spin around the yard to give her followers a full view of the car's exterior.

"The news🙏🏻❤️🫶🙏🏻Welcome Home baby🎉🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳.. #jaecooj7 no more maka Omoda guys.. Prepare to be sick of me.❤️🙏🏻My God is able🫶❤️."

According to the Jaecoo website, the Jaecoo J7 price starts from R5R549,900It boasts a design that resembles the aurora, making it even more trendy and dazzling with both large size and industry-leading smart open and close functions.

Woman flexes new Jaecoo J7

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens congratulate the woman

The video gained over 150k views, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages.

@geeeuu42 expressed:

"Am 2 months away from owning this beast in January, thanks Puleng 👌🔥👌🔥."

@Sir Thomas of Cat wrote:

"This car is beautiful ngl🔥🔥. Jaecoo really cooked here."

@Sunshine ☀️ commented:

"Congratulations🔥...ive missed so much 🥺what happened to Omoda guys."

@Thandeka Jwara loved:

"Whaaaat 🔥🔥🔥🙌🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations Puleng, your newborn baby is absolutely beautiful."

@Lindokuhle Langa celebrated:

"🥹🥹🥹 Puleng Puleng Puleng how many times did I call you, 🥳🥳🥳🥳🔥 congratulations Sisi."

@Sandra Wilson said:

"I'm getting myself the JETOUR X70, Cherry company is doing the most with these beauties 😍."

Cape Town woman buys a new ride at 21

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 21-year-old woman who bought her first car with weave and sneakers money.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @tania_cengimbo, the energetic hun can be seen entering a car dealership in high spirits. The lady was captured driving the Ford Focus out of the dealership. She drove home where her family celebrated with her.

Source: Briefly News